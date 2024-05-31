Franklin County Speedway hosting Pawn Shop 2nd Amendment Race Night

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Franklin County Speedway is hosting another night full of exciting races during the Pawn Shop Second Amendment Night on Saturday, June 1.

The night will host multiple races, including mini stocks, Moneta Tractor & Trailer Legends, and Stock4. Qualifying races for the later events in all divisions will begin at 7:00 p.m.

Here is the full race order for Saturday’s event:

Stock4 Race #1- 20 Laps

Mini Stocks Race #1- 20 Laps

Legends Race #1- 20 Laps

Stock4 Race #2- 20 Laps

Mini Stocks Race #2 20 Laps

Legends Race #2- 20 Laps

In between the second Stock4 Race and Mini Stocks Race, the speedway will be hosting a special giveaway.

Gates and parking open at 3:30 p.m. and the speedway’s grandstands will open at 5:00 p.m. for practice runs.

Before the main races begin, they will have exciting pre-race festivities for all ages, including a kid’s bike race and street car drag racing.

Tickets are $15 for adults and kids under 10 get in free.

For more information on this event, visit the Franklin County Speedway website.

