Franklin County Speedway hosting Memorial Day Bash

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WFXR)– Fast action returns to the Franklin County Speedway on Memorial Day for the Sunoco Memorial Day Bash.

Starting at 7:00 p.m., the fast 3/8 mile paved oval will host five races starting at 7:00 p.m., including:

  • 35-lap Late Models

  • Twin 20-lap Legends

  • 30-lap Mini Stock

  • Twin 20-lap Stock4

  • 20-lap East Coast Flatheads

Tickets cost $15 for adults and admission is free for children under 10.

For more information on this event, visit the Franklin County Speedway website.

