Franklin County Speedway hosting Memorial Day Bash

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WFXR)– Fast action returns to the Franklin County Speedway on Memorial Day for the Sunoco Memorial Day Bash.

Starting at 7:00 p.m., the fast 3/8 mile paved oval will host five races starting at 7:00 p.m., including:

35-lap Late Models

Twin 20-lap Legends

30-lap Mini Stock

Twin 20-lap Stock4

20-lap East Coast Flatheads

Tickets cost $15 for adults and admission is free for children under 10.

For more information on this event, visit the Franklin County Speedway website.

