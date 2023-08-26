Franklin Cougars open 2023 with home win vs. Las Cruces Centennial

It was all about the big play for Franklin High School on Friday night in its 29-17 home win against neighboring Las Cruces Centennial.

With the Hawks on their heels throughout the second half, Cougars quarterback Shay Smith and wide receiver Elias Rangel teamed up for two long touchdown passes to give the Cougars their season opening win, while the Hawks fall to 0-2.

Smith and Rangel connected on touchdown passes of 67 and 68 yards in the fourth quarter, the last one with 1:08 remaining in the game that finally put the determined Hawks away. Rangel finished with 177 yards receiving and Smith threw three touchdown passes.

The Hawks who trailed 15-7 at half, stayed close with a 27-yard field goal from Omar Terrones and a 48-yard touchdown run by Daniel Hernandez.

The Franklin defense also came up with a big fourth quarter stop to keep the Cougars in the lead. Friday's win avenged a road loss last year for Franklin at Centennial.

Franklin High hosts the Centennial Hawks for the first game of the new football season at Franklin Stadium in El Paso, Texas on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.

Tight first half

The Cougars jumped out to a 15-0 lead in the first half on a 27-yard touchdown pass from Smith to Gerald Williams and a 75-yard touchdown run by Jordan Morales. Franklin scored the two-point conversion when Rangel took a botched snap and ran it in for two points.

Centennial answered with a 49-yard touchdown run by Daniel Hernandez. Both teams had other chances to score in the first but both teams had drives end on downs inside the other team's 40-yard line. The Hawks forced a Franklin turnover in the first quarter but couldn't take advantage.

What the winning coach said

"We did some good things, Jordan had a big touchdown run, Shay and Elias came up big," Cougars coach Daren Walker said. "We'll have to clean up some things and we had some injuries I'm worried about. But I'm happy for our kids."

What the winning players said

"It was a good win for us. We wanted to avenge last year's loss, that stayed with us," Morales said. "We played hard on both sides of the ball and made the plays we needed to. I'm proud of our team."

Added Rangel: "The big plays were big and we prepared for plays like that in practice. We battled hard. Gerald Williams played a big game for us and he earned it because of the hard work he puts in."

Franklin High hosts the Centennial Hawks for the first game of the new football season at Franklin Stadium in El Paso, Texas on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.

Up next

Franklin travels to Andress in its final prep before the start of District 1-6A play and Las Cruces Centennial is on the road in Albuquerque to play at La Cueva.

More: Pebble Hills edges Canutillo Pebble Hills wins 24-21 against Canutillo in dramatic fashion

Felix F. Chavez can be reached at fchavez@elpasotimes.com; @Fchavezeptimes.com

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: Big plays on offense lift Franklin past Las Cruces Centennial