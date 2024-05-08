Franklin begins title defense in Division I playoffs with 12-1 win over Mountain House

ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) – The first round of the Sac-Joaquin Section high school baseball playoffs began on Tuesday, and they began for the Franklin Wildcats with a 12-1 win over Mountain House.

Franklin, which won the Division I section championship one year ago, scored five runs in the second inning to run away from the Mustangs.

Pitcher Dylan Wood struck out eight batters for the Wildcats, the No. 2 seed, who will now host No. 7 Franklin on Thursday at 4pm.

Download the FOX40 App

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.