Frankie's Empire gets the upset at Swale Stakes
At 14/1 odds, Frankie's Empire manages to run down the competition and pull off the surprising win at the Swale Stakes.
Clark is about three games away from breaking the DI all-time scoring record set by Kelsey Plum in 2017.
Ohtani will make his Dodgers debut at 3 a.m. on March 20.
The Knicks went scoreless for more than seven minutes in the fourth quarter.
There was plenty of future NBA talent on the court at the Dean E. Smith Center on Saturday.
You need a lot more than a player going off to win in the NBA.
In a series filled with thrillers, this was not one of them.
The fight was initially scheduled for February.
The Dodgers have brought in Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Tyler Glasnow and James Paxton to fill their depleted rotation.
Just a year ago, Kirk Cousins and Derek Carr headlined the event.
Multiple 49ers personnel were candid about the defense's underwhelming performance in the NFC championship game.
The Clash at the Los Angeles Coliseum was scheduled for Sunday.
A group of men, presumably Oakland students, stood shirtless under one of the baskets during Saturday's game Cleveland State. By midway through the second half, many of them had shaved heads.
Surgery would sideline Embiid for an extended amount of time, per the report.
"It's going to be tough to feel like you're just playing basketball," Plum said of Clark's pursuit.
Weathers played sparingly in five years of professional football.
Yahoo Sports NBA reporter Jake Fischer and Yahoo Sports NBA writer Dan Devine break down the news of Joel Embiid’s knee injury, look for some NBA All-Star snubs, react to a minor trade and talk about Jalen Brunson’s big moment.