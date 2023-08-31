Frankie Muniz on why the NASCAR Playoffs bettered the sport overall
Actor Frankie Muniz has dedicated recent years of his life to pursuing a career in auto racing and explains why he loves the current playoff former of NASCAR.
Actor Frankie Muniz has dedicated recent years of his life to pursuing a career in auto racing and explains why he loves the current playoff former of NASCAR.
The NASCAR Cup Series playoffs begin this weekend with one of the traditional jewels of the calendar, the Southern 500 in Darlington, South Carolina.
The Buffaloes delivered big with a Week 1 upset win at TCU, but they don't top our rankings.
In his first career start, Penn State QB Drew Allar completed 21-of-29 passes for 325 yards and three touchdowns.
Follow us all day for updates on the Week 1 Saturday college football action.
With Max Verstappen rapidly closing in on his third consecutive world drivers championship, F1 hits the fastest circuit on the schedule as the series shifts to Monza and the Italian Grand Prix.
Sportsbooks took a loss on Colorado's win Saturday.
Ohio State had an up-and-down performance on offense to open the 2023 season.
The NTT IndyCar series will stage 18 races this season, culminating at Laguna Seca on Sept. 10. In all the indycars will visit 15 tracks comprising six road courses, five street circuits and four ovals.
The US Open is in full swing. Here's everything you need to know about watching the tennis tournament.
Judge passed Phillies slugger Ryan Howard.
On Sept. 1, the Braves have a 28% chance of winning the World Series. What can that tell us about the season's final month?
"The Martian" landed with a bang.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don looks into his crystal ball to see what the future holds for the AFC.
According to Evans and his agent, the Bucs haven't made a single offer to keep the wide receiver in Tampa.
Truex Jr. has the best average finish of any driver and won the regular-season title.
Fantasy football draft season is here. This is your blueprint to build championship teams in 2023.
If Jordan Love pans out, it will be a quarterback trifecta for the ages in Green Bay.
Shanahan addressed Garoppolo calling things "weird" by saying he agreed. Then he immediately backtracked, saying it wasn't weird but was "unusual," which is a synonym for weird.
Sometimes, the middle rounds of fantasy drafts are where you truly find the meat of your roster. Antonio Losada shares his favorite 2023 draft picks in that range.
What drama will this NFL season bring?