Frankie Montas exits Athletics-Mariners after one inning for non-trade reason

Montas exits game early vs. Mariners for non-trade reason

Athletics starter Frankie Montas exited Sunday's game against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park early, but not due to a trade.

Montas gave up a leadoff home run to Seattle rookie Julio Rodriguez and a single to Eugenio Suarez in the first inning before retiring the side.

He didn't return to the mound for the bottom of the second and was replaced by Austin Pruitt, who retired the Mariners' next nine batters.

The early exit came as trade rumors involving Montas persist, with ESPN's Buster Olney reporting on Saturday that the St. Louis Cardinals are favorites to land the right-hander.

Montas was not pulled from the game due to a trade, however, the team confirmed to MLB.com's Martín Gallegos, and the A's will provide an update after Sunday's matchup with the Mariners.

While it's not clear why Montas left the game yet, speculation about a trade will have to continue to be just rumors.

