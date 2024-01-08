Who is Frankie Montas? New Cincinnati starter excited to join 'electric' Reds team

Frankie Montas was asked during a recent MLB Network interview about why he decided to join the Cincinnati Reds.

"They have a really great team, a lot of young guys. And I mean they're all electric, man, and I wanted to be part of that," Montas said. "I wanted to be part of … a team that wants to win."

Montas signed a one-year contract with the Reds through the 2024 season with a mutual option for 2025.

Reds president of baseball operations Nick Krall acknowledged that the team's scouts have liked Montas "for a long time."

What to know about Montas:

Montas has never faced the Reds.

Montas was, however, part of a three-team trade involving the Reds in 2015. Montas, Micah Johnson and Trayce Thompson went from the Chicago White Sox to the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Reds traded Todd Frazier to the White Sox. And the Dodgers traded Brandon Dixon, José Peraza and Scott Schebler to the Reds.

Cincinnati fans might feel a bit uneasy if Montas faces Shohei Ohtani when the Dodgers meet the Reds for seven games this May. Ohtani has hit more home runs (four in 30 plate appearances) off of Montas than any opposing player.

Montas only faced seven batters last season.

After labrum surgery in February, Montas made his only appearance of the season on September 30. Montas pitched 1 1/3 innings, allowing two hits and a walk in a win in relief against the Royals.

Montas also acknowledged he wasn't healthy in 2022, when he posted a 6.35 ERA in eight appearances for the Yankees.

Montas' next regular-season start will be his 100th.

Montas pitched in relief in his 23 appearances for the Oakland Athletics in 2017, before the A's made him a starter in 2018.

Montas' 32 starts for Oakland in 2021 led the league.

He has posted a 3.90 ERA in 130 career appearances, including 99 starts.

Montas has spent his entire MLB career in the American League.

Montas appeared in seven games as a rookie for the White Sox, and nine games over the past two seasons for the Yankees. In his 114 appearances (89 starts) over six seasons for the A's, he posted a 3.70 ERA and 1.267 WHIP, allowing just 65 home runs in 537 2/3 innings.

Montas, new Reds reliever Emilio Pagan and Reds outfielder Nick Martini were teammates in Oakland in 2018.

