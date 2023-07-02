Frankie Luvu named one of NFL’s best 11 LBs

The Carolina Panthers have themselves another one of the game’s very best linebackers.

On Sunday, Touchdown Wire’s Doug Farrar released his list of the top 11 linebackers in the NFL. Kicking off the rankings is Carolina’s Frankie Luvu, who’s becoming a lot more popular around these parts.

Farrar writes:

Luvu is the first newcomer on this year’s list, and his place here is well-deserved. An undrafted free agent out of Washington State in 2018, Luvu spent a few seasons with the Jets before the Panthers signed him as a backup linebacker in 2021. That status changed to starter in 2022, and Luvu’s status accelerated from JAG to impending superstar. Last season, he amassed seven sacks, three quarterback hits, 13 quarterback hurries, 87 solo tackles, 63 stops, two forced fumbles, and he gave up 50 catches on 56 targets for 496 yards, 312 yards after the catch, three touchdowns, one interception, three pass breakups, and an opponent passer rating of 115.9.

Those numbers checked off all the boxes to land on Doug’s ranks—which factored in players’ abilities to beat blocks and run fits, cover and blitz. They also stood as career-highs for the 26-year-old, who earned himself a featured role in Carolina’s defense this past season.

More of the same is expected in 2023, even with a new defensive coordinator and new scheme on deck for Luvu and company.

