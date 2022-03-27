Frankie Hammoude on how Oregon State pulled away late vs. Stanford: ‘Stay calm and just do us’
Oregon State student-athlete Frankie Hammoude follows-up with Pac-12 Networks after OSU's 4-1 victory over Stanford on Saturday, March 26 in Corvallis. The Beavers improve to 25-7 overall and 2-3 in Pac-12 play.