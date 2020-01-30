Frankie Edgar reveals he’s on the last fight of current UFC contract as moves to 135

Frankie Edgar - UFC with US Flag

Frankie Edgar hopes to finish his career with the UFC, but right now nothing is set in stone.

The former lightweight champion is coming off of a first-round TKO loss to “The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung in his last outing, which was a short notice opportunity he accepted this past December.

It turns out the loss also put Edgar on the final fight on his current contract with the UFC.

After more than 13 years with the promotion, Edgar doesn’t really want to compete anywhere else before he hangs up his gloves, but it’s ultimately going to be up to the UFC to offer him the best possible incentive to stay.

”Money talks,” Edgar said on the Joe Rogan podcast. “But honestly, if I’m being straight up, where do I want to finish my career? I do want to finish in the UFC. I got in the UFC (at) 5-0 and pretty much grew up here. It’d be nice to finish, but everything has to make sense.”

The 38-year-old veteran from New Jersey has always considered himself a company man, stepping up whenever the UFC has needed him.

That might have been to his detriment on a couple of occasions but Edgar has been happy as a mainstay of the UFC roster for so many years.

As negotiations for his next contract continue, Edgar is staying focused on his next fight, which he hopes will happen in the bantamweight division in either the late spring or early summer.

After competing for much of his career as the smaller fighter at both lightweight and featherweight, Edgar wants to see what it’s like to face opponents a little more his size.

“I’m going to go down to 135 (pounds),” Edgar said. “I’m probably like 156 right now.

“My last fight, I was getting down to 145. I got down to 144.5. That’s only 8.5 (pounds) over where I’ve got to be to make 136. It was such an easy cut for this last time.”