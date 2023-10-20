Frankie Dettori's rides include King of Steel in Ascot farewell on British Champions Day

Frankie Dettori is moving to the United States after 37 years riding in Britain

Qipco British Champions Day Date: Saturday 21 October Venue: Ascot Racecourse Times: 13:15-16:25 BST (Champion Stakes 15:45) Coverage: Updates on BBC Radio 5 Live

Frankie Dettori has several winning hopes as he bows out from British racing at Ascot on Saturday.

The 52-year-old has postponed his retirement for a spell in the United States but says he is waving farewell to Britain on Champions Day.

Dettori, who has more than 3,300 career wins, will ride Derby runner-up King Of Steel in the Champion Stakes.

He partners 2,000 Guineas victor Chaldean in the Queen Elizabeth Stakes, where rivals will include Paddington.

The three-time champion jockey's British swansong comes at the course where he claimed his 'Magnificent Seven' in 1996 - all seven winners on the card at odds of 25,000-1.

"I will say goodbye to my fans and my beloved Ascot and a country that has been my life for all these years, but I have something more to look forward to," said the Italy-born jockey.

Paddington, a four-time Group One winner this summer for Aidan O'Brien, and Nashwa have both been rerouted to the shorter QEII from the Champion Stakes, after rain made the going more testing.

Opponents will include the Dermot Weld-trained Tahiyra, who has landed the Irish 1,000 Guineas, Coronation Stakes and Matron Stakes this year.

Last year's winner Bay Bridge, French challenger Horizon Dore and Royal Ascot victor Mostahdaf are among runners in the Champion Stakes.

Dettori's five rides on Saturday are headed by King Of Steel for football adviser Kia Joorabchian's Amo Racing.

He will ride 2022 victor Kinross as he looks to triumph again in the Champions Sprint, where Commonwealth Cup and July Cup winner Shaquille is an absentee.

Dettori is on Trawlerman in the opening Long Distance Cup and Free Wind in the Champions Fillies and Mares Stakes.

Storm Babet has seen the going conditions soften in the build-up, with three races due to be run on the round course switched to better grund on the tighter, inner track.

Officials do not believe the weather forecast puts the fixture in any danger of being abandoned.