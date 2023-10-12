Frankie Dettori to postpone retirement for United States move

Dettori, who celebrates big wins with a flying dismount, has been riding in Britain for 37 years

Jockey Frankie Dettori has abandoned plans to retire later this year and will continue his career in the United States.

The 52-year-old, who has ridden more than 3,300 winners, will move to California.

He still plans to say farewell to British racing at British Champions Day at Ascot on 21 October.

"I've still got the fire inside me that I want to do it a little bit more," he told BBC Breakfast.

The three-time champion jockey had announced in December 2022 that this season would be his last, and rides in Melbourne and Hong Kong were expected to be his final ones after Ascot.

But the rider said his successes this year, which have included winning the 2,000 Guineas, the Oaks and Ebor during a farewell tour, had prompted a rethink.

"I don't feel ready to let go yet. I'm going to spend some time in the USA and take it from there. I could be there three months or three years, I don't know," said the Italian-born jockey, who has ridden in Britain for 37 years.

"It was a long, hard decision with myself and my wife. It's a big decision to move to another country."

Dettori expects to be based full-time in Santa Anita, north east Los Angeles, from the start of next year, and could also ride at big meetings in Saudi Arabi and Dubai.

Analysis - 'A farewell tour with no ending'

Frank Keogh, BBC Sport

Dettori is flat racing's showman who has been the sport's poster boy since his Magnificent Seven at Ascot in 1996, when riding all winners on the card at odds of 25,000-1.

He has been feted by crowds at meetings throughout 2023 with each big fixture heralded as his last at that track.

Many will be pleased that one of the sport's greats will carry on, although others have tired of the publicity around a farewell tour with no ending.

Dettori insists Ascot will be his British racing swansong, but whether he returns to ride in the country again remains to be seen.