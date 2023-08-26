Frankie Dettori lands big-race double including Ebor Handicap success at York

Frankie Dettori claimed a big-race double on his final day of rides at York.

The 52-year-old overcame a wide draw to claim victory on the Willie Mullins-trained Absurde (7-1) in his last ride in the prestigious Ebor Handicap.

He had earlier won the City of York Stakes on the 9-4 favourite Kinross for trainer Ralph Beckett.

Dettori is due to retire at the end of the year, bringing to an end a career which stretches back to 1987.

More to follow.