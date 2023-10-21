Frankie: Dettori: Jockey wins with Trawlerman on British farewell at Ascot

Frankie Dettori began his final day in front of a British crowd with a thrilling victory aboard Trawlerman in the Long Distance Cup at Ascot.

The 52-year-old has delayed retirement for a spell in the United States but says this is his farewell to Britain.

Dettori, who has more than 3,300 career wins, added to his tally on British Champions Day on 9-1 shot Trawlerman.

Riding for his old employers Godolphin, he edged out Ryan Moore on Kyprios by a neck in a thrilling finish.

He has four more rides on Saturday, including King Of Steel in the Champion Stakes (15:45 BST).

The three-time champion jockey's British swansong comes at the course where he claimed his 'Magnificent Seven' in 1996 - all seven winners on the card at odds of 25,000-1.

Before racing, the Italian who has been based in Britain for 37 years, said he was trying to put his emotions to one side as he concentrated on his rides.

Queen Camilla was on hand as a sculpture of the jockey on horseback - his second statue at the Berkshire course - was unveiled.