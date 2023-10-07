Frankie Dettori: Jockey lands 500th Newmarket winner with Inspiral

Jockey Frankie Dettori claimed a landmark victory as his retirement approaches with his 500th Newmarket winner courtesy of Inspiral.

The 10-11 favourite won the Sun Chariot Stakes impressively for the 52-year-old, who will race on British soil for the last time at Ascot in a fortnight.

Dettori celebrated the triumph with a trademark flying dismount.

"I felt sad today, nauseous, realising this is my last few days," he said.

"I've still go two more weeks, lots to go for and I'm trying not to let the emotion get to me."

Inspiral won by three and three quarter lengths from Mqse De Sevigne for trainers John and Thady Gosden.

Dettori's final European rides will be at Qipco British Champions Day on 21 October.

He has been earmarked to ride Derby runner-up King of Steel by owner Kia Joorabchian in the Champion Stakes at Ascot.

Dettori plans to then compete in Australia and Hong Kong before calling time on his illustrious career later this year.