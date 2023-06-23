Frankie Dettori hoping it is not 81 and out at Royal Ascot

Frankie Dettori notched up winners No 80 and 81 on another memorable day at Royal Ascot - Reuters/Andrew Boyers

Everyone knows what Frankie Dettori is like when he is on a roll and with confidence sky high after Courage Mon Ami’s Gold Cup victory on Thursday, the good times continued on Friday.

When he came into this meeting his target was to take his tally of wins from 77 to 80. He goes into his last day as a jockey at the Royal meeting already on 81 wins after he dominated Saturday’s Albany Stakes on Porta Fortuna and then guided Coppice to victory in the Sandringham.

For racing it may have been all about Dettori this week but for the 52-year-old veteran it has all been about his children, who are now young adults. On Friday, he appeared to be taking most of the Royal Enclosure with him up to the podium. This time it was daughter Mia and some of her friends.

“I was chasing 80,” he said. “That was the big thing for me before I retired. So we got that out of the way. Now I can enjoy it. I’ve got six more rides, let’s hope I can grab another one but now I can just let it happen. I’m loving it.

“I had Tallula and Leo [on Thursday]. When I got in the car Mia said ‘Dad, please ride a winner - I want to get on the stage!’ Tomorrow I’ve got Ella — they all want to get on stage, somehow. I feel sorry for Rocco, he came on Tuesday — the day I didn’t ride a winner.”

A familiar sight at Royal Ascot as Dettori performs his famous victory jump for the 81st time after a win on Coppice - PA/David Davies

For the jockey the victory on Coppice was a bonus. The success with Porta Fortuna meant the most as it meant he reached the 80 milestone. “I’ve fulfilled my dream. Ascot has always been special to me, I love it so much, and to reach 80 winners is incredible. One hundred per cent I wanted to get to the 80 winners... I thought ‘God, I’ve got to get three more, but it is easier said than done. Now I have done it, ‘yes!’ It is a big number!”

Porta Fortuna was a first Ascot winner for Donnacha O’Brien. The filly was bought by some Americans who wanted an Ascot runner after she had won a maiden. It now looks a very smart move.

“It means a lot to train a first Royal Ascot winner,” said O’Brien. “Porta Fortuna is a very smart filly, and big congratulations to all the owners – they spotted her potential early and bought into her. The plan was to come here and it is great that it has come off. I’m sure the breeders’ Cup will be a target.”

Little more than an hour later his brother Joseph followed him in with Okita Soushi in the Duke of Edinburgh. That victory took Ryan Moore to five for the week, one ahead of Dettori in the race to be leading jockey at the meeting.

Joseph O’Brien said: “Okita Soushi ran a great race here last year, and it is special to get a winner this week. He needs the right set-up but I thought it was a wonderful ride by Ryan. I am delighted for everyone, all the owners and the team at home.”

Dad Aidan had to be content with Little Big Bear’s second in the Commonwealth. Racing, they say, is all about the breeding; horse and human.

More used to the rarefied atmosphere of the winner’s enclosure after a Group One is the Aga Khan and though he leaves the racing to his daughter Princess Zahra now, and 100 years after winning the Coronation for the first time, the family was back in it with Tahriya, the Irish Guineas winner.

The filly has worked out that as long as you win it does not have to be by a million miles and beat 25-1 shot Remarquee a length to give Dermot Weld his 18th Royal Ascot winner.

