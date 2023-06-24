Frankie Dettori departs as Royal Ascot's greatest showman – he will be sorely missed

Frankie Dettori ends his Royal Ascot career with 81 winners - Reuters/Toby Melville

The two men under the microscope at Royal Ascot this week were always going to be Frankie Dettori, going out with a bang, and the King, a late starter, overlapping for one year only, and not for the first time the two came together when Dettori became the first current jockey to join the Royal Procession on Saturday.

Sitting out a feast with a “full-fat Coke” in the largest inhabited castle in the world might not make it the most memorable meal of his life. But arriving at the races with his wife, Catherine, after an eight-mile saunter through Windsor Great Park in a state landau pulled by four horses will, no doubt, be the thing he remembers most about his last Ascot.

It may not have been the fastest conveyance, but he will consider it the best and coolest ride he had all week.

Advised that good etiquette would mean not waving to the crowds lining the route, he sat on his hands the whole way. “One word,” he said on alighting from the landau in his top hat and tails. “Surreal.”

Royal Ascot 2023 may have taken a day and a bit to warm up but it took off on Wednesday afternoon when, after a few near misses the day before and a nine-day ban for careless riding, Dettori got off the mark, riding Gregory to success in the Queen’s Vase.

From then on, the confidence began to flow through both his veins and the reins. The inexperienced Courage Mon Ami won the Gold Cup on Thursday, while Porta Fortuna in the Albany Stakes and Coppice, who landed the Sandringham Handicap, took him to his target of 80 royal winners and beyond on Friday.

Dettori's victory in the Ascot Gold Cup brought the house down on Thursday - Getty Images/Chris Jackson

His five rides on Saturday drew a blank and his last one, Knockbrex, finished nearer last than first, a salutary reminder, perhaps, that riding winners here has never been easy.

“I’m so tired,” he said when it was all over. “This week has been so hard but I have loved it. It’s not hit me yet that it’s my last Royal Ascot because it has been so good. I won the Gold Cup, rode four winners and got past 80, which I wanted to do.

“I’m sure I will be sad in a couple of days but at the moment I am just too tired to cry, if that makes sense. I was sad this morning but, once I was up and running and doing things, it was fine. I went to Windsor Castle for lunch with the King and Queen, which is something I can tell my grandchildren about, and then came here to ride in five races.

“It’s all pretty amazing, hectic, being cheered left, right and centre by everyone. It has been overwhelming. But also I didn’t have time to get emotional. I will enjoy this moment and I’m looking forward to a nice beer.

“I didn’t eat lunch. I had a full-fat Coca-Cola. I looked across and the King wasn’t eating either. We were both fasting. I don’t know why, because I was riding and he wasn’t. He must be on a diet.

“In the carriage, it was an amazing experience, to look at the grandstand. The whole ride from Windsor Castle to here, the love the people have for the royals, the flags, the kids, the picnics next to the road. The banners, the shouting and cheering, it was amazing. Now I’m looking forward to a nice dinner, taking a few days off with my wife, then I will regroup and start again.

Dettori was invited to join the Royal Procession on his final day riding at Royal Ascot - PA Wire/John Walton

“What has Ascot meant to me? Sensational…sensational. I can still claim I retired second in the all-time list at the greatest meeting in the world behind Lester Piggott [116]. I’m sure it won’t last beyond next year [Ryan Moore is on 79] but I can cherish that for 12 more months.”

If racing had any doubts about the King and Queen’s role in the sport after it had been such a passion of Queen Elizabeth II, it need not have worried. It was always said that Charles would not get involved in racing and the royal horses while his mother was still alive because it was her thing and he had no wish to tread on her toes.

In terms of body language, he is an easy read, more Ladybird book than Shakespeare, and hosting all five days of the meeting, he has been not only engaged but enthused, enjoying it and emotional even. He appears to have been having a ball. It cannot be all fun being monarch, but I dare say he will now consider Ascot one of the perks.

Calls of “Charlie boy” from the crowds were met with a huge smile and a doff of his topper. Of course, capping it all was a first winner for him and the Queen in the royal silks on Thursday when Desert Hero won the King George V Stakes, getting up on the line in one of the best finishes of the week.

There may be choppy waters ahead for the sport, and, just for pulling in people, it will miss Dettori the showman jockey. But racing can confidently keep its sobriquet “sport of kings” for another generation.

