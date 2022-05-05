Frankie Collins selects transfer destination

The reality of Michigan basketball point guard Frankie Collins no longer being with the program has truly settled in.

The Las Vegas native only played in Ann Arbor for one season and surprised many when he opted to transfer well after the season was concluded — just before the May 1 deadline to enter the portal without suffering the one-year penalty. It didn’t take long for the man who was seen as the future of the position for the maize and blue to find his new school of choice.

According to On3’s Joe Tipton, Collins has committed to Arizona State — a school many are familiar with when it comes to recruiting battles with Michigan.

Michigan transfer Frankie Collins has committed to Arizona State, he tells @On3sports. Former top-50 prospect in the 2021 class. Story: https://t.co/23zCvgGO4K pic.twitter.com/uKxYGzYSRe — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) May 5, 2022

Of course, many will remember five-star Joshua Christopher — who was considered a strong Michigan lean — opting to play for the Sun Devils when he finally announced.

As for guards, Michigan did just bring in Princeton transfer Jaelin Llewellyn, who could likely be the point guard this coming year.

