Frankie Collins joins Pac-12 Networks after Arizona State’s impressive outing vs. Grambling State

Pac-12 Network

Arizona State men's basketball defeats Grambling State by a final score of 80-49 on Tuesday, Nov. 22 in Tempe. The Sun Devils improve to 5-1 overall on the season.