Frankie Collins breaks 40-year steals record for Arizona State

Junior point guard Frankie Collins got the three steals he needed to break a 40-year-old school record but Arizona State came up short against Washington in overtime, 84-82, in Pac-12 play at Desert Financial Arena.

ASU (13-14, 7-9) trailed by as many as 25 points, that deficit at 49-24 before mounting a furious rally. It was Collins who came up on both the defensive and offensive ends. Collins nailed a 3-pointer to cut the deficit to 73-71 with 29 seconds left.

Then on the ensuing in bounds play, Collins stole the ball from Washington's Keion Brooks. That steal gave him 77 on the season, breaking the record of 76 set by Lafayette "Fat" Lever in 1982.

Collins was fouled after the steal but missed two free throws and squandered a chance to tie the game.

He finished with 21 points, eight rebounds and three steals before fouling out one minute into overtime.

Washington's Braxton Meah made two free throws with 32 seconds left in overtime for the winning points.

ASU had a last second shot after a timeout with just two seconds left. Jamiya Neal inbounded the ball to Shawn Phillips whose shot lipped off the rim.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Arizona State forces OT against Washington after furious comeback