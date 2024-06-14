Frankie Cappan III representing the Vikings at the 2024 U.S. Open

Making it into the NFL is considered one of the more monumental feats in sports. Making it onto the PGA Tour and qualifying for a U.S. Open may be right up there.

The pride of North Oaks, Minnesota, and the 2020 Minnesota State Amateur Champion, Frankie Cappan III, is at the 2024 U.S. Open. While most of the field is struggling to make it towards the top of the leaderboard, Cappan is staying in the thick of it all and is expected to make the cut for the weekend.

Who is accompanying him through his rounds? Well, yes, his caddy, but his trust bag with an amazing Minnesota Vikings logo on the front.

Cappan III turned pro in 2022 after a collegiate career at Alabama, where he saw success before making the jump to the PGA Tour. He now hopes to make the cut at the U.S. Open at the famed Pinehurst No.2 to have his biggest golf accomplishment to date.

No matter what, the Vikings will be with him along the way and the team is recognizing it.

