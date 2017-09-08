Frankfurt Motor Show 2017: 9 Hottest Cars to Watch

The Frankfurt Motor Show 2017 is kicking off next week.

The Germany event will feature some of the hottest, new vehicles being released over the coming year or so. It will run from Thursday, Sept. 14 until Sunday, Sept. 24.

Here are nine cars to watch out for that will be featured at the Frankfurt Motor Show 2017:

Audi A7 : The automotive giant has already introduced the Auto A8, and the A7 will be revealed at the event as well. Images of the car have concealed the vehicle with post-it notes.

: The automotive giant has already introduced the Auto A8, and the A7 will be revealed at the event as well. Images of the car have concealed the vehicle with post-it notes. BMW X7 SUV : The German carmaker is making its presence known with several cars, including the X7 SUV, which has a sleek and sporty design.

: The German carmaker is making its presence known with several cars, including the X7 SUV, which has a sleek and sporty design. BMW i3 : This offering by BMW is an all-electric offering that is a throwback to smaller, more compact vehicles. It goes well in red with a black hood.

: This offering by BMW is an all-electric offering that is a throwback to smaller, more compact vehicles. It goes well in red with a black hood. Bentley Continental GT : The British company has revealed the luxurious design of the Continental GT, which is a must-have for fans of sports cars.

: The British company has revealed the luxurious design of the Continental GT, which is a must-have for fans of sports cars. Ferrari Portofino : The new Ferrari Portofino is what people will be looking for from the Italian automaker in its classic red.

: The new Ferrari Portofino is what people will be looking for from the Italian automaker in its classic red. Mercedes-Benz GNC : This car is a fuel-cell powered version of its classic crossover.

: This car is a fuel-cell powered version of its classic crossover. Honda Urban EV : Another company going electric is Honda with its Urban EV concept.

: Another company going electric is Honda with its Urban EV concept. Lamborghini Aventador S : This supercar is the flagship vehicle of Lamborghini, and it offers a real need for speed.

: This supercar is the flagship vehicle of Lamborghini, and it offers a real need for speed. Porsche Cayenne SUV: Porsche constantly surprises people with its Cayenne offerings, and the third-generation SUV is a real treat for car lovers.

What are you looking forward to the most at the Frankfurt Motor Show 2017.

