Frankfurt held 1-1 by Bremen in Bundesliga match with two red cards

Frankfurt's Tuta (R) scores his side's first goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Eintracht Frankfurt and SV Werder Bremen at Deutsche Bank Park. Arne Dedert/dpa

Eintracht Frankfurt were held to a 1-1 draw by Werder Bremen in a Bundesliga match both sides ended with 10 men on Friday, a result that didn't help Frankfurt's European ambition.

Milos Veljkovic fired Bremen ahead in the 62nd minute after Frankfurt goalkeeper Kevin Trapp had saved a first effort from Jens Stage off Marvin Duksch's free-kick from the right.

Tuta's looping header in the 77th pulled Frankfurt level, three minutes after Stage was sent off instead of being booked upon review for a reckless challenge against Jean-Matteo Bahoya.

Parity was restored in the 89th when Tuta also got his marching orders, a straight red instead of second yellow after a another review, for stepping on Felix Agu's heel.

Frankfurt still pressed for a winner but they remained winless for a third straight match and failed to cement their sixth place which would guarantee European football next season.

Augsburg and Freiburg can move within three points of the 2022 Europa League champions if they win their weekend matches against Hoffenheim and Leipzig, respectively.

Bremen in 10th ended a run of four straight defeats and are 11 points above the danger zone.

On Saturday, unbeaten runaway leaders Bayer Leverkusen visit Union Berlin, Bayern Munich are at Heidenheim and fourth-placed Borussia Dortmund take on number three VfB Stuttgart in the top encounter.

