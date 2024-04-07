Frankfurt to continue with coach Toppmöller in new season

Frankfurt's head coach Dino Toppmoeller gestures on the touchline during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Eintracht Frankfurt and SV Werder Bremen at Deutsche Bank Park. Arne Dedert/dpa

Eintracht Frankfurt plan to continue with coach Dino Toppmöller next season although the current campaign has not gone according to plan, board member for sport Markus Krösche said on Sunday.

Frankfurt made early exits in the German Cup and in the Conference League but are on course to returning to Europe in sixth place in the Bundesliga, despite not winning in their last three games.

Toppmöller took the helm in summer on a contract until in succession of Oliver Glasner, who had led the team to the 2022 Europa League title.

Krösche said in a programme of broadcasters Sport1 that Toppmöller will continue to be in charge "because we simply believe that the path is the right one.

"We are not always satisfied and we would sometimes like to see faster development. But sometimes life is not always a picnic," Krösche said.

"We have used the time to restructure the squad so that we can be successful in the coming years.

We have brought in a young coach. We have taken into account that all these changes will take time. Blaming Dino alone and criticising him alone would not be right."

Krösche, who renewed his contract until 2028 during the week, said the modest atmosphere at the moment also has to do with the big successes in past years which serve as a bit of a "curse" in the current situation.