Frankfort's Lynch PVC Player of Year; Miller Coach of Year

Jun. 3—Frankfort senior Cam Lynch and coach Matt Miller headlined the Potomac Valley Conference awards released Monday, and the Falcons placed five on the All-PVC team.

Lynch, a do-it-all pitcher, catcher and infielder committed to West Virginia Tech, was awarded the conference's Player of the Year, and Miller was Coach of the Year after guiding his alma mater to the Class AA state championship — the school's second in history and first since 1988.

Lynch had a signature performance in the state championship game Saturday, tossing a complete-game shutout in Frankfort's 8-0 rout of Independence.

For the season, Lynch had a 7-1 record with a 3.38 ERA in 47 2/3 innings pitched with 59 strikeouts to 31 walks.

At the plate, he had a .433 average with four homers, seven doubles, a triple, 37 runs batted in and 36 runs scored.

Frankfort (22-9) placed four others on the All-PVC first team: junior outfielders Jacob Nething and Uriah Cutter, sophomore pitcher Lanson Orndorf and sophomore infielder Blake Jacobs.

Keyser (18-5) notched three on the first team, all seniors, in pitcher/infielder Noah Broadwater, pitcher Evan Jenkins (WVU Potomac State) and catcher Logan Rotruck (Potomac State).

Hampshire (4-17) rounded out the first team with two selections in senior pitcher/infielder Conner Wolford and pitcher/outfielder JJ Charlton.

Leading the second team was Keyser with four players: senior infielder Chase Davis, senior outfielder Bubba Bean, senior designated hitter Josh Shoemaker and sophomore infielder Hunter Harr.

Moorefield (9-17) had three in senior catcher Alex Miller, senior outfielder Adam Landes and senior infielder Tyson Arnold.

Frankfort logged two underclassmen, sophomore pitcher/infielder Jaxon Hare and freshman utility player Jesus Perdew, on the second team.

Berkeley Springs rounded out the second team with senior outfielder Isaiah Hutchinson.