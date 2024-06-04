Frankfort's Lynch PVC D1 Player of Year; East Hardy's Hamilton D2 POY

Jun. 4—Frankfort senior Cam Lynch and coach Matt Miller headlined the Potomac Valley Conference awards released Monday, and the Falcons placed five on the All-PVC team.

Lynch, a do-it-all pitcher, catcher and infielder committed to West Virginia Tech, was awarded the conference's Player of the Year, and Miller was Coach of the Year after guiding his alma mater to the Class AA state championship — the school's second in history and first since 1988.

Lynch had a signature performance in the state championship game Saturday, tossing a complete-game shutout in Frankfort's 8-0 rout of Independence.

For the season, Lynch had a 7-1 record with a 3.38 ERA in 47 2/3 innings pitched with 59 strikeouts to 31 walks.

At the plate, he had a .433 average with four homers, seven doubles, a triple, 37 runs batted in and 36 runs scored.

East Hardy sophomore shortstop Evan Hamilton was named PVC D2 Player of the Year, his coach Tyler Mongold was Coach fo the Year and the Cougars (23-7) — who advanced to the Class A state semifinals for the first time since 2012, falling to Charleston Catholic — were the D2 team champs.

Hamilton led East Hardy with a .500 average, tallying 11 doubles, five triples, two home runs, 25 runs batted in and 57 runs scored.

In addition to Lynch, Frankfort (22-9) placed four others on the All-PVC D1 first team: junior outfielders Jacob Nething and Uriah Cutter, sophomore pitcher Lanson Orndorf and sophomore infielder Blake Jacobs.

Keyser (18-5) notched three on the first team, all seniors, in pitcher/infielder Noah Broadwater, pitcher Evan Jenkins (WVU Potomac State) and catcher Logan Rotruck (Potomac State).

Hampshire (4-17) rounded out the first team with two selections in senior pitcher/infielder Conner Wolford and pitcher/outfielder JJ Charlton.

Leading the second team was Keyser with four players: senior infielder Chase Davis, senior outfielder Bubba Bean, senior designated hitter Josh Shoemaker and sophomore infielder Hunter Harr.

Moorefield (9-17) had three in senior catcher Alex Miller, senior outfielder Adam Landes and senior infielder Tyson Arnold.

Frankfort logged two underclassmen, sophomore pitcher/infielder Jaxon Hare and freshman utility player Jesus Perdew, on the second team.

Berkeley Springs rounded out the second team with senior outfielder Isaiah Hutchinson.

The D2 All-PVC first team was Evan Hamilton, Mason Hamilton, Garrett Van Meter, Shayne Sisler and Noah Sager from East Hardy; James Vincell, Chase Owens and Cameron Beachler from Pendleton County; Peyton Tingler, Caden Arbaugh and Owen Reel from Petersburg; and Jaxon Drennen from Tygarts Valley.

The second team was Brandon Jones (East Hardy); Aiden Rexrod and Caleb Armentrout (Pendleton County); Kaleb Kuhn and Lukas Wolford (Petersburg); Ethan Rosenau, Nate Ricotilli, Justin Robeson and Maddox Anderson (Tucker County); and Kaden Moore and Kendel Armstrong (Tucker County).