Frankfort wins in Myrtle Beach; East Hardy falls

Apr. 3—MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A 13-run seventh inning led Frankfort to a 20-9 win over Chester Valley at the South Atlantic Bank Invitational in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, on Tuesday.

The Falcons (3-2) trailed 9-7 in the top of the seventh, but a huge top of the frame made the difference.

After the first three batters loaded the bases, Jacob Nething singled to shortstop, scoring two runs.

The next three batters recorded singles and Landen Kinser drew a walk to load the bases with no outs and a 13-9 lead.

Back-to-back walks set up a grand slam for Cam Lynch on a fly ball to left.

The next three Falcons reached base before Chester got the next two outs.

The Falcons sent 18 to the plate and recorded nine hits and four walks.

Four pitchers combined to allow 10 hits, seven earned runs and six walks with five strikeouts for Frankfort.

Lynch earned the win, pitching the final 1 2/3 innings and allowing only one hit with a pair of strikeouts.

Lynch had a big day offensively with three hits, five RBIs and a stolen base.

Nething also had three hits with two RBIs and two walks.

Uriah Cutter and Jesus Purdew each had a pair of hits. Cutter drove in four RBIs and hit a three-run home run in the first inning to put the Falcons up 3-0.

The Falcons play Newark on Wednesday at 11:30 a.m.

Musselman 3 No. 4 East Hardy 1MUSSELMAN, W.Va. — Musselman scored all three of its runs in the third and fourth innings, and it was enough to get a win over No. 4 East Hardy on Monday.

The Applemen scored on a walk in the third inning and drove in two on a Cam Gill single in the fourth.

Mason Hamilton hit a RBI sacrifice fly in the sixth for the Cougars' (2-1) lone run.

Kai Dunbar got the win in six innings for the Applemen, allowing two hits, one run and two walks with seven strikeouts.

Gill got the save with a scoreless seventh inning.

Garrett VanMeter was credited with the loss for East Hardy, allowing one hit, two earned runs and five walks with six punchouts in four innings.

Noah Sager allowed one hit and one walk with a strikeout in two frames.

East Hardy goes to Moorefield on Wednesday at 6 p.m.