Frankfort wins big in sectional opener; Alco wins regular season finale

May 7—SHORT GAP, W.Va. — No. 4 Frankfort opened the Class AA, Region I Section 2 playoffs with a 19-2 five-inning victory over Grafton on Monday.

The Falcons (15-9) scored 11 runs in the third inning.

In the third inning, Frankfort recorded eight hits and three walks.

Blake Jacobs, Cam Lynch and Rhett Sensabaugh led the Falcons with three hits each.

They each drove in three RBIs along with Uriah Cutter who drove in three off of two hits.

Jaxon Hare got the win in four innings, allowing six hits, two unearned runs and two walks with eight strikeouts.

Frankfort advances to play on Wednesday, likely against No. 1 seed Keyser.

No. 1 Allegany 11, Broadfording 1

CUMBERLAND — No. 1 Allegany ended the regular season with a six-inning victory over Broadfording on Monday.

The Campers enter the playoffs with a 17-2 overall record and on a 15-game winning streak.

Allegany scored seven runs in the second inning and never looked back.

Kohen Madden led the Campers with two hits, three RBIs and two walks.

Jackson Resh, Landyn Ansel and Eli Imes also had two hits and each drove in one RBI.

Myles Bascelli got the win in four innings, allowing three hits, one run and two walks with four strikeouts.

Allegany will open the regional playoffs at home on Saturday.