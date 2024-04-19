Frankfort wins big; Moorefield, Paw Paw lose

Apr. 19—SHORT GAP, W.Va. — Jett McCullough had a five-RBI day on Thursday, leading No.3 Frankfort to an 18-0 shutout over Berkeley Springs.

McCullough went 3 for 3 with five RBIs and a walk.

The Falcons scored 15 runs across the second and third innings.

Atkinson, Jesus Perdew, Jaxon Hare and Uriah Cutter each had two hits.

Cutter and Hare each drove in two RBIs.

Perdew went five shutout innings, allowing five hits and a walk with six strikeouts.

Frankfort hosts a doubleheader on Saturday beginning at noon.

The Falcons play Cameron followed by Fairmont Senior at 2 p.m.

Strasburg, Va. 12, Moorefield 1

MOOREFIELD, W.Va. — Strasburg scored three early runs and never looked back in a win over Moorefield on Thursday.

The Rams scored three in the first, then scored in five of the next six innings.

Ryan Reynolds had a big day for Strasburg, going 4 for 4 with four RBIs and two stolen bases.

He hit a three-run home run in the fifth inning to make the score 10-0.

Tadeo Bunch, Landon Bowers, Jacob Britton and Brady Flynn combined to allow three hits and four walks with nine strikeouts.

The Yellow Jackets (5-10) had three different players collect a hit.

After starting the season 5-1, Moorefield has now lost 10 straight.

The Jackets head to No. 3 Frankfort on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

Legacy Christian 13, Paw Paw 9

PAW PAW, W.Va. — Paw Paw led 9-6 heading into the sixth, but Legacy Christian scored seven unanswered runs to come back and win in eight innings on Thursday.

The Pirates (1-3) scored two runs in the second and third innings, one in the fourth and four in the fifth, but it wasn't enough.

The Saints scored six runs across the first two innings, then scored two in the sixth, one in the seventh and four in the eighth for the win.

Donovan Tanouye went five innings for Paw Paw, allowing five hits, four earned runs and three walks with three strikeouts.

Taylor Carder and Tomy Santos finished the game for the Pirates.

Andrew Gilberto led Paw Paw with three hits, one RBI and a stolen base.

Brody Vaught earned the win in relief for Legacy in 3 1/3 shutout innings.

He allowed two hits and two walks with three strikeouts.

Caleb Whitacre led the Saints with three hits, two RBIs and two walks.

The Pirates head to Hancock on Tuesday at 4:45 p.m.