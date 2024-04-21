Frankfort walks off Fairmont Senior; Keyser, Petersburg win; East Hardy goes 2-3

Apr. 21—SHORT GAP, W.Va. — Jacob Nething scored on a passed ball to walk off Fairmont Senior and give Frankfort a nine-inning win on Saturday.

The Falcons (9-5) led 4-2 entering the fifth inning thanks to a three-run third, but the Polar Bears leveled the score at 5-all after scoring two runs in the fifth. The score remained level until Nething touched home four frames later.

Lanson Orndorf led Frankfort with four base hits, Jaxon Hare went 2 for 4 with a double, Kaleb Atkinson had two base hits, Nething doubled and Cam Lynch had two RBIs.

Lynch got the start and tossed 4 2/3 quality innings, holding Fairmont Senior to four runs on four hits with six strikeouts and two walks.

Orndorf tossed 4 1/3 shutout innings of relief to register as the winning pitcher. The right-hander gave up one hit, walked none and struck out five.

Dylan Ours took the loss for Fairmont Senior. Cam Peschl hit a double.

Frankfort is at Southern (8-3) on Monday at 4:30 p.m.

No. 1 Keyser 10, Grafton 1

GRAFTON, W.Va. — Bubba Bean and Josh Shoemaker hit home runs, Evan Jenkins threw a 16-strikeout one-hitter, and No. 1 Keyser rolled to its 12th consecutive win with a victory over Grafton on Saturday.

Shoemaker broke a scoreless game in the second with a three-run bomb, and Bean hit a solo shot in the third to make it 4-0 Keyser (12-1).

Keyser added a run in the fifth, two in the sixth and three in the seventh.

Grafton's lone hit was a solo homer by Greyson Ramezan to lead off the fourth frame.

Bean also had a double has part of hit three-hit day, matching Logan Rotruck, who also doubled, and Chase Davis. Hunter Harr had two hits and two RBIs, Lucas Williamson and Patrick Liller each singled twice and Shoemaker drove in four runs.

Jenkins, a Potomac State commit, went the distance on the mound, striking out 16 and walking just one. The right-hander is 7-0 on the year with a 0.46 ERA and 85 strikeouts in 45 2/3 innings.

Keyser is at Berkeley Springs on Monday at 7 p.m.

No. 4 East Hardy wins 2 of 3

East Hardy beat Pendleton County, 16-5, on Friday, and it lost to Hedgesville, 11-10, and edged Washington, 10-9, on Saturday.

The Cougars (10-5) entered the seventh inning against Hedgesville tied at 8 until the Eagles plated three. East Hardy scored two in the bottom half to bring the tying run to the plate, but Cason Plaugher recorded the final out with a K.

Plaugher pitched four innings of relief, allowing two runs (one earned) on six hits with six strikeouts and no walks to record the victory.

Noah Sager took the loss for East Hardy. Mason Hamilton was 4 for 5 with two doubles, six RBIs and three runs scored, and Evan Hamilton was 3 for 4 with a double and scored four times.

Landon Pence was 3 for 5 with a double and five runs batted in for Hedgsville, which out-hit the Cougars, 15-14.

In East Hardy's second game Saturday, Logan Sager hit a walk-off single to break a 9-9 tie in the seventh after a pair of Washington errors and an intentional walk loaded the bases with no outs.

Evan Hamilton finished 4 for 5 with a double, three RBIs and two runs, Levi Price had three hits, Sager singled and doubled and drove in three runs, Garrett VanMeter had two hits and two ribbies, and Noah Sager singled twice.

Connor Smith hit a two-run home run for Washington.

Against Pendleton County on Friday, the Cougars scored in five of the six innings played including an eight-run fifth inning.

Shayne Sisler earned the win in four innings, allowing four hits, three runs and two walks with six strikeouts.

Evan Hamilton, Noah Sager and JW Teets each had two hits.

Hamilton also drew two walks and had four stolen bases.

James Vincell led the Wildcats with three hits and four RBIs.

East Hardy is at Northern (5-6) on Monday at 4:30 p.m.

Petersburg 7, Calvary 0

CRESAPTOWN — Caden Arbaugh threw a complete game shutout, leading Petersburg to a win over Calvary on Friday.

Arbaugh only allowed four hits with no walks and 10 strikeouts for the Vikings (4-10).

He was also one of eight Petersburg batters to record a hit.

Trace Rohrbaugh, Peyton Tingler and Jackson Berg each had two hits.

Easton Wagner led the Eagles (3-5) with two hits.

Petersburg heads to Southern (8-3) on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.

Calvary hosts Shalom on Monday at 4:30 p.m.