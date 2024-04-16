Frankfort, Southern win; Hampshire loses

Apr. 16—BERKLEY SPRINGS, W.Va. — No. 5 Frankfort scored seven runs in the third inning en route to a 13-2, run-rule victory over Berkeley Springs on Monday.

The Falcons (9-9) led 11-0 after the early-game outburst and tacked on two more in the fifth to push the margin over the 10-run threhold needed to end the game early after five innings.

Claire Westfall led Frankfort with three of the team's 14 hits, including a double. Adison Pritts was 2 for 4 with a triple, three RBIs and two runs scored, Jordan Marie-Owens was 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs, Chloe Judy doubled and Raley Nestor singled twice.

Owens was the winning pitcher, allowing two runs on three hits in 3 1/3 innings of work. She walked four and struck out one. Judy threw 1 1/3 scoreless frames in relief.

Scotlyn Forney was dealt the loss in the circle for the Indians. Alaira Harrington doubled.

Frankfort hosts Hampshire on Tuesday at 6 p.m. and hosts No. 3 Keyser (11-7) on Thursday at 6.

Southern 5, East Hardy 0

OAKLAND — Bailey Schmidt threw a complete-game one-hit shutout to guide Southern past East Hardy on Monday.

Schmidt struck out eight and walked none over seven innings. A single by Chelsea Mills with one out in the fifth inning was the Cougars' lone hit.

None of Southern's five runs were earned, as the Rams took advantage of four East Hardy errors. Madison Strosnider took the loss despite not surrendering an earned run in six innings, striking out seven and walking one.

Southern had five singles by five different players for its five base hits.

The Rams (5-3) host county rival Northern (4-3) today at 4:30 p.m. and host Fort Hill (4-5) on Friday at 4:30 p.m.

Spring Mills 18, Hampshire 7

ROMNEY, W.Va. — Spring Mills racked up six extra-base hits, including a home run by Carissa Ring, to hand Hampshire its fifth straight loss Monday.

Ring's home run was a two-run shot in the fifth, which put the Cardinals ahead 18-6.

Ava Call led the Trojans going 2 for 4 with a triple, two RBIs and two runs scored. Dakota Strawderman and Izzy Blomquist also doubled.

Hampshire is at Frankfort on Tuesday night and has a doubleheader at Berkeley Springs on Wednesday beginning at 5 p.m.