Frankfort scores 21-8 win over Hampshire in home-opener

Sep. 4—SHORT GAP, W.Va. — In a matchup of two 1-0 teams at Frankfort Stadium on Friday, Frankfort beat Hampshire by doing the little things right.

The Falcons only had a 309-257 edge in total yards, but had three fewer turnovers (4-1) and 36 fewer penalty yards. Hampshire was penalized a whopping nine times for 75 yards.

And with a sophomore quarterback in Landon Kinser, who tossed two first-half touchdowns, Frankfort took care of business with a 21-8 victory over Hampshire in its home opener.

"I think Hampshire's definitely improved from last year, they're going to win some ball games," Falcons head coach Kevin Whiteman said. "We made some minor adjustments at halftime.

"The kids didn't quit, and that says a lot when you can battle through, and not quit, and play for 48 minutes. When you make mistakes and keep battling, that's a good sign."

With the win, Frankfort improved to 34-12 all-time against Hampshire with the Falcons taking 14 of 15 in the series.

The victory meant a little more than most, coming on the night Frankfort honored former quarterback Leo Day, who passed away last December. He was the Falcons' first QB back in 1976, leading them to a 9-1 record.

"It was great to get a win on the night we honor him, he meant a lot to this program and this community," Whiteman said.

With Day's white No. 19 jersey on the sideline, the Falcons ran out the clock with a drive reminiscent of their 2020 team.

Frankfort bled the final 7:11 off the scoreboard on a nine-play, 76-yard series that featured five first downs — three of which came on Parker VanMeter carries — to let them kneel the game out.

Running back Peyton Clark was the top rusher again, scampering for 111 yards on 16 carries. VanMeter had 17 carries for 84 yards, and Joel Myers finished with 71 yards on 10 touches.

As a team, Frankfort had 44 carries for 256 yards and rushed for 13 first downs, 17 overall.

Myers tallied the game's top highlight with a big run during the fourth quarter.

Kinser handed him the ball on a sweep around the left tackle. The senior ball carrier saw green grass in the middle of the field, reversed field and hit the gas.

Hampshire had one last chance to stop Myers inside the five, but he slowed and let the defender blow past on the near sideline to trot into the end zone for a 47-yard score, giving the Falcons a 21-0 lead with 9:28 left in the fourth.

"It looked like it was breaking down, and he's good at cutting back across the grain," Whiteman said. "When he gets out in space like that he can fly, and he was gone. It was a good run."

The Trojans had their chances, taking the ball down to Frankfort's 11 on their first series, then starting the next drive on the Falcons' 17, but the series ended with a turnover on downs and an interception, respectively.

Frankfort, meanwhile, raced to a 14-0 lead at halftime behind a pair of passing touchdowns from Kinser to Logan Athey.

"They run that type of offense for a reason, and whenever you fall asleep, you just got to make sure you keep your eyes on the receivers," Hampshire head coach Aaron Rule said. "Overall, we played a good game between the trenches.

"But when we get inside the 20, we've got to be able to put it in. We've got to take care of the football. We had too many turnovers. It's part of football, and we just need to correct some things."

Frankfort was a little sloppy with the ball before halftime, too, but it managed to fall on it on each occasion. Hampshire wasn't so lucky, relinquishing possession on two of its three fumbles.

"It's tough to take those," Rule said. "We lose the ball and they recover it. And whenever they fumble it, they still recover it. So it's just how the ball falls."

The Falcons struck first when Kinser completed a 30-yard touchdown pass to Athey with 8:50 left in the opening quarter for a 7-0 lead. Clark had rushes of 13 and 19 yards on the series to get into scoring position.

Kinser and Athey struck gold again, this time on a 24-yard connection and a 14-0 edge with 1:59 left in the half.

"It's tough to come in as a sophomore in a varsity football game," Whiteman said of Kinser, who completed 3 of 7 passes for 53 yards. "He's very poised. He's smart. He's athletic. I can't say enough about him, he did a really good job tonight and threw some nice passes."

Athey only caught two balls, but he made the most of them, scoring touchdowns that totaled 54 yards.

"I'm proud of Logan," Whiteman said. "Logan works very hard. He was in the weight room the whole offseason, he worked his tail off. And to see him make the catches to make a touchdown, that puts a smile on my face."

In usual fashion, Frankfort's defense was opportunistic when it needed to be.

The Falcons forced three turnovers in the first half. David Jackson recovered a fumble during the first quarter; Kinser and VanMeter both picked off Hampshire's Alex Hott once apiece.

Tyrique Powell gave the Falcons their fourth takeaway with a fumble recovery in the third quarter. It appeared as if Kinser returned another fumble 40 yards to the house with no time left on the clock at the end of the third, but it was called back because the runner's forward progress had stopped.

Overall, Frankfort's defense put together another solid performance, backing up a 19-0 shutout against Moorefield by allowing just one score on Friday.

"My defensive coaches do a great job," Whiteman said. "They put a good game plan together, and the kids executed pretty well."

Hampshire finally got on the board with 7:11 left in the contest.

Led by their quarterback Hott, the Trojans marched 55 yards on eight plays, with Stephen Leonard hitting paydirt on a four-yard burst up the middle. After converting the two-point try, Hampshire cut the deficit to 21-8, which was the final.

The Trojans' defense played well during the first half, with Zach Hill stalling a Frankfort drive late in the half with a sack, and Ashton Haslacker keeping the deficit at 14 with an interception on the Falcons' last series before the intermission.

Haslacker finished with six catches for 43 yards and 10 rushes for 35 on offense. Hott completed 15 of 26 passes for 125 yards and added 33 more on the ground.

Hampshire (1-1) is home against Spring Mills next week at 7 p.m. and Frankfort (2-0) host Washington.

The Falcons are looking to avenge a heartbreaker a season ago down, when the team from Charles Town toppled undefeated Frankfort, 20-19, at Terry L. Marcus Stadium.

"I'm still sick about that game down there," Whiteman said. "We could have won it, let's put it that way. I'm still sick about that game and we're definitely going to put it on the bulletin board, for sure."

Alex Rychwalski is a sports reporter at the Cumberland Times-News. Follow him on Twitter @arychwal.