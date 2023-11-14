Frankfort-Schuyler football wins its first Section III title in overtime

SYRACUSE - The Frankfort-Schuyler Maroon Knights rallied in the fourth quarter and won in overtime Saturday when they claimed their first eight-player Section III football championship.

The unbeaten Maroon Knights (9-0) trailed by 16 points after three quarters and walked off the field at the JMA Wireless Dome with a 56-50 victory over West Canada Valley (8-2).

Junior quarterback Martino Rocco ran for both Frankfort-Schuyler touchdowns and conversions in the fourth quarter, and added the game-winning touchdown in overtime.

"All we kept thinking about was last year - that feeling," said Rocco who ran for two touchdowns and passed for a third when the Maroon Knights were beaten 30-28 by Morrisville-Eaton in the 2022 championship game. "This is an awesome feeling, much better."

Frankfort-Schuyler quarterback Martino Rocco meets West Canada Valley's Trevyn Borden (right) at the goal line on his game-winning touchdown run in overtime of Section III's eight player football championship game Saturday.

Frankfort-Schuyler had beaten West Canada Valley 30-26 on the road in September with Lionell Coulthurst scoring the winning touchdown with 1:34 left to play in what proved to be a comfortable margin when compared to the rematch.

West Canada Valley opened a two-touchdown lead in the second quarter Saturday and carried it into the fourth, but was struck with two injuries late in the third. Quarterback Sean Burdick and receiver Iain Farber were on the sidelines for the Frankfort-Schuyler comeback.

"That makes a difference," West Canada Valley coach Todd Hobin said. "Not to take anything away from Frankfort-Schuyler - they're a great team - but we were doing things at the time, making a lot of plays, and those are two of our playmakers.

"You hate not having all your weapons."

Burdick came off the field during the final West Canada Valley drive of the third quarter. Camerohn Ludwig slotted in at quarterback, and the drive ended with Farber running 39 yards for a touchdown on what would be his final play, and Ludwig running for the conversion and the 50-34 lead.

"Morrisville did it to us last year," Frankfort-Schuyler junior Joshua Stemmer said, reflecting on the 22-2 second-half lead the Maroon Knights let get away in the dome in the 2022 championship game. "Why can't we do it this time?"

West Canada Valley's Sean Burdick (10) tackles Frankfort-Schuyler receiver Joshua Stemmer during Section III's eight player football championship game Saturday at the JMA Wireless Dome.

Then Rocco took over. He converted on fourth down runs twice at the start of the fourth quarter, eventually running 32 yards for a touchdown and running in the conversion with 10 1/2 minutes left to play.

After a West Canada Valley punt, Rocco ran the ball nine times on 10 plays, scoring a touchdown from one yard out and tying the score with his conversion with 3:08 left in regulation.

Ludwig led his team on a drive to midfield before punting the ball back with 19 seconds to go, and time ran out on the Maroon Knights.

Frankfort-Schuyler won the overtime coin flip and opted to defend first. Ludwig ran the ball three times, threw incomplete, and West Canada Valley came up empty. Rocco ran the ball three times and ended the game with the five-yard run for his final touchdown.

"You hate to be the team that has to lose the game," said coach Jeff LaGase who previously led Frankfort-Schuyler to a Class D sectional title with an 11-player team in 2019.

Rocco finished the game with 32 carries for 271 yards and four touchdowns, all season highs, and also threw a 71-yard touchdown pass to Jerome Bowen. The junior went over 1,000 rushing yards for the second consecutive season.

"We know they're a very good football program," Rocco said of West Canada Valley, the sectional champion in 2021 when Frankfort-Schuyler did not field a varsity team. "We knew they were going to bring it and it was a great football game.

Frankfort-Schuyler Maroon Knight Martino Rocco and West Canada Valley's Iain Farber (from left) were chosen as their teams' most valuable players for Section III's eight player football championship game.

"This is an awesome feeling."

Rocco scored on a four-yard run in the second quarter, and he connected with Bowen in the third. Coulthurst contributed three touchdowns, the first on a 70-yard punt return in the first quarter, the second on a 14-yard run in the second, and the third on 73-yard kickoff return in the third; he ran for 68 yards and caught five passes for 44.

Farber scored three touchdowns for West Canada Valley, Ludwig scored two, and John Tubia scored on a 29-yard pass from Burdick who added a short touchdown run. Ludwig had 32- and 45-yad touchdowns among his seven receptions for 180 yards; and Farber caught seven passes for 141 yards with three- and eight-yard touchdowns. Ludwig led the team with 87 rushing yards while Burdick had 70 on 13 carries. Burdick also passed for 354 yards in three quarters.

The Maroon Knights play a regional playoff at Waterville High School's Brothertown Stadium Saturday at 1 p.m. against Pembroke, the unbeaten champion from Section V. The Dragons defeated Frewsburg 49-20 in their sectional title game Friday.

Frankfort-Schuyler players and coaches pose with their banner after beating West Canada Valley 56-50 in overtime in Section III's eight player football championship game Saturday.

