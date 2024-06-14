Frankfort, Keyser, East Hardy put 2 on West Virginia All-State 1st teams

Jun. 14—Frankfort, Keyser and East Hardy placed two players each on West Virginia All-State first teams.

In Class AA, Frankfort senior Cam Lynch made the top squad as an infielder, and sophomore Lanson Orndorf made it as a pitcher.

Lynch, signed to West Virginia Tech, batted .433 with seven doubles, a triple and four home runs, drove in 37 runs and scored 36 runs. Lynch was the Potomac Valley Conference Division 1 Player of the Year.

Orndorf, a RHP, had an 8-3 record and 1.58 earned-run average, allowing 15 earned runs on 50 hits in 66 1/3 innings pitched. He struck out 64 and walked 22.

Another player from Frankfort (22-9), which captured the Class AA state championship, landed on the second team. Sophomore Blake Jacobs made it as an infielder after hitting a team-best .437 with six doubles, four triples, five homers, 28 ribbies and 52 runs scored.

Keyser seniors Noah Broadwater and Evan Jenkins were named first-team All-State as an infielder and utility player, respectively.

Broadwater, a shortstop, finished with a .432 batting average and tallied nine doubles, two triples, three big flies, 17 RBIs and 30 runs scored.

Jenkins, signed to WVU Potomac State, was the area's top pitcher, sporting an area-low 0.73 ERA and locally-best 109 strikeouts. The right-hander surrendered six earned runs on 22 hits and 27 walks in 57 2/3 frames.

In Class A, a quartet of underclassmen made the first and second teams from East Hardy.

Sophomore shortstop Evan Hamilton, the PVC Division 2 Player of the Year, led the Class A state semifinalist Cougars (23-7) with a .500 average with 11 doubles, five triples, two home runs, 25 RBIs, 57 runs and 34 stolen bases to make the first team.

He was joined on the top squad by freshman first baseman Garrett Van Meter, who had a .473 average and recorded 11 doubles, three triples, two homers, 47 RBIs, 36 runs scored and 20 steals.

Sophomores Shayne Sisler and Mason Hamilton landed on the second team.

Sisler was the Cougars' ace with a 9-2 record and 2.28 ERA. The righty allowed 22 earned runs on 54 hits with 68 Ks and 24 walks in 67 2/3 innings.

Hamilton, a second baseman, stole an area-best 36 bases. He hit .373 with 10 doubles, four triples, 31 runs batted in and 43 runs scored.

Local honorable mentions in Class AA were Jake Nething of Frankfort and Logan Rotruck of Keyser.

The Class A honorable mentions were Brandon Jones of East Hardy, Tyson Arnold and Alex Miller of Moorefield, and Caden Arbaugh and Peyton Tingler of Petersburg.