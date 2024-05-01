Frankfort beats Jefferson; Petersburg splits doubelheader; Musselman blanks Moorefield; Shalom defeats Calvary

May 1—SHORT GAP, W.Va. — Lanson Orndorf went the distance, only allowing one earned run in No. 5 Frankfort's 10-2 win over Jefferson on Tuesday.

Orndorf allowed three hits and two walks with six strikeouts for the Falcons (14-7).

Jacob Nething led Frankfort with three hits and four RBIs.

Jaxon Hare added two hits and two RBIs while Cam Lynch drove in three runs on a two-RBI single in the sixth and a fielder's choice.

Lynch also stole a pair of bases.

Cohen Rutherford took the loss for Jefferson in four innings, allowing three hits, three runs and four walks with a strikeout.

The Falcons play at Hampshire on Wednesday.

Petersburg 2 12, Tygarts Valley 3 3

MILL CREEK, W.Va. — In game one of a doubleheader on Tuesday, Tygarts Valley walked off Petersburg in nine innings.

In game two, the Vikings (7-15) got revenge with a 12-3 victory.

In the opener, the Bulldogs entered the bottom of the seventh tied at 2.

After a hit batter led off the inning, Peyton Tingler retired the next three in order to send the game to extras.

In the bottom of the ninth, a walk and an error by the pitcher put two on.

Petersburg intentionally walked the next batter to load the bases, then Kendall Armstrong hit a line drive single to left for the win.

Jaxon Drennan went seven innings for Tygarts Valley, allowing four hits, one earned run and four walks with nine strikeouts.

Adam Woods earned the win in two innings, allowing one hit and two walks with a pair of strikeouts.

Armstrong led the Bulldogs with two hits, two RBIs and a walk.

Kaleb Kuhn started for the Vikings and went 5 2/3 innings, allowing three hits, one earned run and six walks with two strikeouts.

In game two, Petersburg scored 10 runs through the first three innings including a six-run third.

Rohrbaugh led the Vikings with three hits while Lukas Wolford had two hits and three RBIs.

Rohrbaugh also swiped three bases.

Kuhn also had a pair of hits and three RBIs along with two stolen bases.

The Vikings combined for nine stolen bases with Arbaugh adding two.

Wolford went 4 2/3 shutout innings in relief, allowing one hit and three walks with six punchouts.

The Bulldogs used seven pitchers who combined to allow eight hits, five earned runs and nine walks with seven strikeouts.

Tygarts Valley committed five errors compared to none by Petersburg.

The Vikings visit Pendleton County on Wednesday.

Musselman 15, Moorefield 0

MOOREFIELD, W.Va. — Musselman only scored in two of the six innings, but made them count against Moorefield on Tuesday.

The Applemen scored seven runs in the first inning and eight in the sixth.

Musselman's first inning was highlighted by a three-run triple by Kyle Lore on a fly ball to center that pushed the Applemen's lead to 7-0.

Justin Myers doubled in the sixth inning for two runs that ended the scoring.

Wyatt Levie was the only batter with multiple hits, finishing with two for Musselman.

Seven Applemen only recorded one hit.

Kamdyn Woolum got the win in five innings, allowing three hits and two walks with four strikeouts.

The Yellow Jackets (8-13) used three pitchers who combined to allow nine hits, 15 runs and eight walks with three strikeouts.

Of the 15 runs, only four were earned.

Moorefield is at Hedgesville on Wednesday.

Shalom 16, Calvary 1

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — A 10-run fourth inning ended Tuesday's game for Shalom in a victory against Calvary.

After the only out of the fourth inning, nine consecutive batters reached safely.

Six hits including four in a row, two walks and a hit batter advanced the batters for Shalom.

Brady Dukehart led the Flames with three hits and three RBIs.

Two of his hits resulted in a double and a triple.

Keaton Shands had two hits and three RBIs with a double.

Andrew Schmidt added two hits and two RBIs while Drake Wenger had one hit with two RBIs and two walks.

Trey Wenger earned the win in four innings, allowing four hits, one run without any walks and a pair of strikeouts.

The Eagles (3-9) opened the fourth inning with back-to-back hits that led to its lone run.

Cory Vogtman led off the inning with a single to left.

Eli Ziler doubled to center, scoring Vogtman.

Calvary heads to Heritage Academy on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.