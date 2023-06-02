Frank Vogel in 'toxic situation' with Phoenix Suns? Sports talk host slammed for take

Many people think that Frank Vogel inherited a great opportunity upon being hired as the coach of the Phoenix Suns.

Just not Fox Sports' Jason McIntyre.

McIntyre, a co-host of The Herd with Colin Cowherd, was filling in for Cowherd when news broke of Vogel's hiring to replace Monty Williams in Phoenix on Friday.

He made waves with his take on the hire and the situation Vogel had with the Suns, who advanced to the Western Conference semifinals this season and have a star duo of Devin Booker and Kevin Durant.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

His take?

Vogel is entering a "toxic situation" by taking over as the coach of the Suns.

McIntyre explained: "I'm a big Frank Vogel guy. Everybody says nice things about him. Defensive guy. But, he's going into a really toxic situation in Phoenix. And I know toxic is a strong word …

"Two things that jump out. No. 1. Kevin Durant … I can't get over Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving saying 'who needs a coach? We don't need a coach, we can just roll the ball out and play. Kevin Durant, I respect the talent, top 15 player all time, no doubt, you need a coach, it's undeniable …

Advertisement

"This is a tough one for Frank Vogel. … Vogel likes his rim protectors. When he had that Laker team they have JaVale McGee, Dwight Howard and Anthony Davis rim protecting. Right now its Deandre Ayton, Jock Landale and Bismack Biyombo I think? I don't know if that's going to cut it and I don't know that you can really move Ayton now.

"So it's going to get interesting and I do wonder if this ends, or just begins, the Kyrie Irving journey perhaps to Phoenix."

More: NBA insider roasted after Phoenix Suns' Frank Vogel hire: 'It's gonna be Kevin Young'

Who is Frank Vogel?: 5 things to know about new Phoenix Suns head coach

Advertisement

Reaction: Frank Vogel Phoenix Suns coach hire draws mixed reaction on NBA Twitter

"He's going into a really toxic situation in Phoenix."



— @jasonrmcintyre reacts to Suns hiring Frank Vogel pic.twitter.com/rqrUvEavkr — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) June 2, 2023

One sports talk host called the situation Frank Vogel is inheriting as the coach of the Suns in Phoenix "toxic."

Social media slammed McIntyre for his take, with Kevin Ray, a Suns broadcaster, among them:

He tweeted: "Toxic? You do know the definition of Toxic, right?! Please highlight the Toxicity that exists? Missing pieces, lack of quality depth perhaps, but Toxic? Come on man. Words matter."

Toxic? You do know the definition of Toxic,right?! Please highlight the Toxicity that exists? Missing pieces,lack of quality depth perhaps,but Toxic? Come on man. Words matter. — Kevin Ray (@kray1voice) June 2, 2023

Others also weren't thrilled with McIntyre's "toxic" take on the Suns:

So Phoenix is toxic because Kevin Durant complimented Jacque Vaughn several years ago?



And you're an expert on Frank Vogel because you asked someone to ask him to play pick up basketball with you once?



Lmfao — Ralph Amsden (@ralphamsden) June 2, 2023

Colin is out so this dude has a few hours to make a name for himself and immediately goes hot-take. 🤡 — PHX Fans (@PHXFansApp) June 2, 2023

Jason woke up from a coma he had in 2017 — bobby martins (@BobbyGoa) June 2, 2023

What's "toxic" about the situation?

Wasn't Ayton's attitude due to how Monty treated him? I think we need more context than KD said he didn't need a coach. Book is not adverse to coaching, that's ridiculous. — Steve Holler (@SteveHoller) June 2, 2023

toxic? just admit it.. you hate AZ.. — K2 (@Krnconnection) June 2, 2023

Toxic? Lol people who don’t know the Suns just say things. — Tino (@Santinobambino3) June 2, 2023

His one reason for being a toxic situation in Phoenix is something that happened…not in Phoenix? — Pikapi15 (@Pikapi151) June 2, 2023

It certainly was a take.

Advertisement

Moore: Frank Vogel is a safe, obvious and smart hire as new Phoenix Suns coach

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com. Follow him on Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

Support local journalism: Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Frank Vogel in 'toxic situation' as new Phoenix Suns coach, host says