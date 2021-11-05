Frank Vogel on LeBron James injury: Hopefully he’ll be back soon
Harrison Faigen: Frank Vogel, on his level of concern with LeBron. “Hopefully he’ll be back soon… He doesn’t know exactly what happened… He felt something pulling (in the fourth quarter).”
Source: Twitter @hmfaigen
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Bradley will start in LeBron’s absence, alongside Westbrook, Bazemore, AD and Jordan.
Meanwhile, Wayne Ellington will see minutes off the bench tonight. Rajon Rondo will also see some action, with playmaking more of a need sans LeBron. – 8:54 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Lakers starters tonight with LeBron out: AD, Russ, DJ, Bradley and Bazemore. – 8:49 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
The Lakers are going back to the two big lineup without LeBron James. LA’s starters vs. the Thunder, per Frank Vogel:
DeAndre Jordan
Anthony Davis
Kent Bazemore
Avery Bradley
Russell Westbrook – 8:49 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
DJ is back starting with LeBron out with abdominal injury. – 8:49 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Frank Vogel says LeBron told the team he felt something “pulling” when he checked out in the middle of the fourth quarter against the Rockets. LeBron obviously played through. Of the abdominal strain, Vogel says “hopefully this is something that is minimal”. – 8:49 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers coach Frank Vogel on LeBron James’ injury: “Anytime LeBron is out and misses some time, there is concern. But hopefully this is minimal.” – 8:48 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Frank Vogel says he “hopes it’s something minimal” in regards to LeBron’s injury. – 8:48 PM
Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports
With LeBron James set to miss at least a week due to an abdominal injury, it opens up a promising opportunity for Russell Westbrook.
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Tonight’s appearance will tie Bam Adebayo with LeBron James for 18th on the Heat all-time regular-season games list. – 7:02 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
LeBron James could be out at least a week with abdominal strain latimes.com/sports/lakers/… – 6:07 PM
Janis Carr @janiscarr
LeBron is hurt…again. Expected to be out a week, per ESPN. Sigh. – 4:30 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Sources: LeBron James could be out “at least a week” with abdominal strain. Lakers and James being precautionary with star forward. – 4:18 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
More insight from @Shams Charania here on LeBron James being expected to miss 1-2 weeks due to an abdominal strain: instagram.com/tv/CV3cgYMro-i… – 4:04 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Lakers star LeBron James out at least a week to abdominal strain
sportando.basketball/en/lakers-star… – 3:39 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Quick thoughts on LeBron James being out for a week for @The Athletic: theathletic.com/news/lakers-le… – 3:38 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: LeBron James out at least a week with abdominal injury nba.nbcsports.com/2021/11/04/rep… – 3:22 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
LeBron is out tonight vs the Thunder.
LeBron also missed the last game against the Thunder.
Hmmm… I wonder why: pic.twitter.com/6QnlW84IOG – 3:14 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Lakers star LeBron James is expected to miss at least one week with abdominal strain, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Lakers want to be cautious with James’ injury early this season. – 3:01 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
New story: LeBron James is out with an abdominal strain. While no timeline for his return has been provided by the Lakers, a source familiar with the injury told ESPN that the team’s medical staff “wants to take their time” with James’ recovery es.pn/3EKHuTZ – 2:59 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
LeBron James is out for tonight’s game against the Thunder with an abdominal strain. pic.twitter.com/HJlGNQCvUC – 2:46 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Injury updates for tonight vs. OKC:
– LeBron is out (Rectus Abdominis strain)
– Dwight Howard (neck) is probable
– Wayne Ellington (hamstring) is probable – 2:42 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
LeBron is officially OUT for tonight’s game. Wayne Ellington and Dwight Howard are PROBABLE: pic.twitter.com/IfmQov1A2q – 2:22 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
LeBron James is out for tonight’s game against OKC with an abdominal strain, per the team. – 2:20 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
LeBron James out tonight with rectus abdominis strain, Lakers said.
Dwight Howard and Wayne Ellington upgraded to probable for Lakers vs OKC at Staples – 2:19 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
LeBron James is officially OUT tonight vs the Thunder. – 2:19 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
The Lakers say LeBron James is OUT tonight with a rectus abdominis strain.
Dwight Howard and Wayne Ellington are PROBABLE tonight against OKC. – 2:17 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Lengthy injury report for the Lakers and Thunder tomorrow. LeBron James and Lu Dort are both questionable. pic.twitter.com/8UpUu0DtHj – 9:58 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Kevin Durant this season:
28.3 PPG (most since OKC)
8.6 RPG (career-high)
5.3 APG
59.2 FG% (career-high)
If that keeps up, he would join LeBron (2x) as the only non-bigs to average 25 PPG on 55% shooting in the last 35 seasons. pic.twitter.com/RKM8FQbllU – 9:56 PM
More on this storyline
Mike Trudell: Vogel said LeBron noticed the strain in the abdominal area in the fourth quarter of Tuesday’s game, though he did finish the game. There is always a level of concern with LeBron out: “You can’t replace what LeBron does, but everybody else has to do what they do better.” -via Twitter @LakersReporter / November 4, 2021
Mark Medina: Lakers coach Frank Vogel said medical staff has determined LeBron James’ latest injury isn’t related to the groin injury he had in the 2018-19 season -via Twitter @MarkG_Medina / November 4, 2021
Jovan Buha: LeBron James has been ruled out for tonight’s game against the Thunder with a rectus abdominis strain, per the Lakers. -via Twitter @jovanbuha / November 4, 2021