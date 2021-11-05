Frank Vogel on LeBron James injury: Hopefully he’ll be back soon

Harrison Faigen: Frank Vogel, on his level of concern with LeBron. “Hopefully he’ll be back soon… He doesn’t know exactly what happened… He felt something pulling (in the fourth quarter).”

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

Bradley will start in LeBron’s absence, alongside Westbrook, Bazemore, AD and Jordan.

Meanwhile, Wayne Ellington will see minutes off the bench tonight. Rajon Rondo will also see some action, with playmaking more of a need sans LeBron. – 8:54 PM

Dave McMenamin @mcten

Lakers starters tonight with LeBron out: AD, Russ, DJ, Bradley and Bazemore. – 8:49 PM

Jovan Buha @jovanbuha

The Lakers are going back to the two big lineup without LeBron James. LA’s starters vs. the Thunder, per Frank Vogel:

DeAndre Jordan

Anthony Davis

Kent Bazemore

Avery Bradley

Russell Westbrook – 8:49 PM

Brad Turner @BA_Turner

DJ is back starting with LeBron out with abdominal injury. – 8:49 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

Frank Vogel says LeBron told the team he felt something “pulling” when he checked out in the middle of the fourth quarter against the Rockets. LeBron obviously played through. Of the abdominal strain, Vogel says “hopefully this is something that is minimal”. – 8:49 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Lakers coach Frank Vogel on LeBron James’ injury: “Anytime LeBron is out and misses some time, there is concern. But hopefully this is minimal.” – 8:48 PM

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA

Frank Vogel says he “hopes it’s something minimal” in regards to LeBron’s injury. – 8:48 PM

Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports

With LeBron James set to miss at least a week due to an abdominal injury, it opens up a promising opportunity for Russell Westbrook.

Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Tonight’s appearance will tie Bam Adebayo with LeBron James for 18th on the Heat all-time regular-season games list. – 7:02 PM

Brad Turner @BA_Turner

LeBron James could be out at least a week with abdominal strain latimes.com/sports/lakers/… – 6:07 PM

Janis Carr @janiscarr

LeBron is hurt…again. Expected to be out a week, per ESPN. Sigh. – 4:30 PM

Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers

Instant analysis of the LeBron James injury news. Bad news for construction (using the Frank Vogel home remodeling analogy), and worrisome in how we look at LeBron, physically. What will it do for the rotation in the short term?

Brad Turner @BA_Turner

Sources: LeBron James could be out “at least a week” with abdominal strain. Lakers and James being precautionary with star forward. – 4:18 PM

Jovan Buha @jovanbuha

More insight from @Shams Charania here on LeBron James being expected to miss 1-2 weeks due to an abdominal strain: instagram.com/tv/CV3cgYMro-i… – 4:04 PM

Jovan Buha @jovanbuha

Quick thoughts on LeBron James being out for a week for @The Athletic: theathletic.com/news/lakers-le… – 3:38 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

LeBron is out tonight vs the Thunder.

LeBron also missed the last game against the Thunder.

Hmmm… I wonder why: pic.twitter.com/6QnlW84IOG – 3:14 PM

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania

Lakers star LeBron James is expected to miss at least one week with abdominal strain, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Lakers want to be cautious with James’ injury early this season. – 3:01 PM

Dave McMenamin @mcten

New story: LeBron James is out with an abdominal strain. While no timeline for his return has been provided by the Lakers, a source familiar with the injury told ESPN that the team’s medical staff “wants to take their time” with James’ recovery es.pn/3EKHuTZ – 2:59 PM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

Injury updates for tonight vs. OKC:

– LeBron is out (Rectus Abdominis strain)

– Dwight Howard (neck) is probable

– Wayne Ellington (hamstring) is probable – 2:42 PM

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA

LeBron is officially OUT for tonight’s game. Wayne Ellington and Dwight Howard are PROBABLE: pic.twitter.com/IfmQov1A2q – 2:22 PM

Dave McMenamin @mcten

LeBron James is out for tonight’s game against OKC with an abdominal strain, per the team. – 2:20 PM

Brad Turner @BA_Turner

LeBron James out tonight with rectus abdominis strain, Lakers said.

Dwight Howard and Wayne Ellington upgraded to probable for Lakers vs OKC at Staples – 2:19 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

LeBron James is officially OUT tonight vs the Thunder. – 2:19 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

The Lakers say LeBron James is OUT tonight with a rectus abdominis strain.

Dwight Howard and Wayne Ellington are PROBABLE tonight against OKC. – 2:17 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Lengthy injury report for the Lakers and Thunder tomorrow. LeBron James and Lu Dort are both questionable. pic.twitter.com/8UpUu0DtHj – 9:58 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Kevin Durant this season:

28.3 PPG (most since OKC)

8.6 RPG (career-high)

5.3 APG

59.2 FG% (career-high)

If that keeps up, he would join LeBron (2x) as the only non-bigs to average 25 PPG on 55% shooting in the last 35 seasons. pic.twitter.com/RKM8FQbllU – 9:56 PM

Mike Trudell: Vogel said LeBron noticed the strain in the abdominal area in the fourth quarter of Tuesday’s game, though he did finish the game. There is always a level of concern with LeBron out: “You can’t replace what LeBron does, but everybody else has to do what they do better.” -via Twitter @LakersReporter / November 4, 2021

Mark Medina: Lakers coach Frank Vogel said medical staff has determined LeBron James’ latest injury isn’t related to the groin injury he had in the 2018-19 season -via Twitter @MarkG_Medina / November 4, 2021

Jovan Buha: LeBron James has been ruled out for tonight’s game against the Thunder with a rectus abdominis strain, per the Lakers. -via Twitter @jovanbuha / November 4, 2021