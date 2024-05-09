Frank Vogel fired as Phoenix Suns coach: How social media reacted to NBA firing
Frank Vogel has been fired as the coach of the Phoenix Suns after just one season with the team.
Were the Suns justified in firing the coach or was Vogel "scapegoated"?
Social media had very different reactions to the coach's ouster in Phoenix after going 49-33 in his only season coaching the team.
Phoenix, the No. 6 seed in the Western Conference postseason, was swept in the first round of the NBA Playoffs by the No. 3 seed Minnesota Timberwolves.
Check out some instant reaction from X (formerly Twitter) to Frank Vogel's dismissal as the coach of the Phoenix Suns.
Phoenix Suns next head coach odds: Who will replace fired Frank Vogel?
VOTE: Did the Phoenix #Suns make the right choice in firing Frank Vogel? (Reaction: Was coach 'scapegoated'?: https://t.co/jgAGj76PTk) #ItTakesEverything
— Jeremy Cluff (@Jeremy_Cluff) May 9, 2024
Many on social media thought Frank Vogel deserved to be fired …
Surprised it took that long
— NBA World (@NBAW0RLD24) May 9, 2024
Took them long enough
— Dev. (@DE33VVVV) May 9, 2024
After one year. Damn.
— Across The Cavs (@AcrossCavs) May 9, 2024
End of an error
— Capper Nation (@CapperNationTV) May 9, 2024
Not shocking lol
— Basketball at All Levels (@BasketballAAL) May 9, 2024
Well-deserved he was never good
— 𝟐𝟑 👑 (@BronWorld) May 9, 2024
Suns winning the 2025 NBA Finals...
— Ben (@HowUBenFeller) May 9, 2024
Sounds like they already hired Mike Budenholzer
— Jon Metler (@JonMetler) May 9, 2024
it was deserved honestly, but he was a scapegoat
— Ivy Top 1% 🔮 (@ivyClark_) May 9, 2024
That’ll fix not having a point guard
— SleeperHoops (@Sleeper_Hoops) May 9, 2024
Shouldve never fired monty
— Der German Tiger🐅 (@DerGermanTiger) May 9, 2024
Frank Vogel hasnt been a good coach.
He couldnt figure out how to bring either the Lakers or Suns together.
— Ty | Other Kinds of Money (@OtherKindsMoney) May 9, 2024
Was never a good coach to begin with, why he got a job. I’ll never know
— Anthony (@AnthonyCaruso03) May 9, 2024
Not everyone agreed with Frank Vogel's firing, however …
Scapegoat
— 𝐄𝐯𝐚𝐝𝐞 (@NVSEvade) May 9, 2024
Death. Taxes. Firing coaches after just hiring them 11 months ago.
— Philly Nation (@Philly__Nation) May 9, 2024
Seriously? Again? How many coaches do we need to go through before things settle down?
— Gatsby (@ZachGatsby) May 9, 2024
Scapegoat once again not surprised when u don’t have a PG lakers should rehire him
— eli nelson (@eliassss_n) May 9, 2024
Midrange-centric roster can't save you; another scapegoat firing. Come to Boston Frank, win rings as an assistant.
— Sideline Films (@SidelineFilmz) May 9, 2024
It ain’t the coach it’s the team. Beal is done and they have no bench.
— Nick (@driscoll13_n) May 9, 2024
Another scapegoat
— ɪᴍ.ʀɪʟᴇʏ シ ✞ ☘️ (@CookedByRiley0) May 9, 2024
He did great with the roster he had yet is being scapegoated again
— 𝟚 (@PullUpShai) May 9, 2024
Scape goat he was a good coach
— charc (@XOcharc) May 9, 2024
Not his fault brad Beal sucked
— Sr. (@MookSrBurner) May 9, 2024
Another coach KD got fired #arewesurprised?
— ᴅ ʀ ᴇ ᴡ (@FeelLikeDrew) May 9, 2024
they started 3 shooting guards that all shoot middies idk what people expected from vogel
— brad auerbach (@CelticsPost) May 9, 2024
Damn I saw it coming & given the roster, Vogel isn’t the guy but I know he’ll land a job elsewhere
— Kory Waldron (@Just_KWal) May 9, 2024
