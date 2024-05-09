Advertisement

Frank Vogel fired as Phoenix Suns coach: How social media reacted to NBA firing

jeremy cluff, arizona republic
·3 min read

Frank Vogel has been fired as the coach of the Phoenix Suns after just one season with the team.

Were the Suns justified in firing the coach or was Vogel "scapegoated"?

Social media had very different reactions to the coach's ouster in Phoenix after going 49-33 in his only season coaching the team.

Phoenix, the No. 6 seed in the Western Conference postseason, was swept in the first round of the NBA Playoffs by the No. 3 seed Minnesota Timberwolves.

Check out some instant reaction from X (formerly Twitter) to Frank Vogel's dismissal as the coach of the Phoenix Suns.

Phoenix Suns next head coach odds: Who will replace fired Frank Vogel?

Many on social media thought Frank Vogel deserved to be fired …

Frank Vogel has been fired as the coach of the Phoenix Suns after just one season with the team.
Frank Vogel has been fired as the coach of the Phoenix Suns after just one season with the team.

Not everyone agreed with Frank Vogel's firing, however …

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com. Follow him on X, formerly Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

Support local journalism: Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Frank Vogel fired as Phoenix Suns coach: How social media reacted