Frank Vogel fired as Phoenix Suns coach: How social media reacted to NBA firing

Frank Vogel has been fired as the coach of the Phoenix Suns after just one season with the team.

Were the Suns justified in firing the coach or was Vogel "scapegoated"?

Social media had very different reactions to the coach's ouster in Phoenix after going 49-33 in his only season coaching the team.

Phoenix, the No. 6 seed in the Western Conference postseason, was swept in the first round of the NBA Playoffs by the No. 3 seed Minnesota Timberwolves.

Check out some instant reaction from X (formerly Twitter) to Frank Vogel's dismissal as the coach of the Phoenix Suns.

VOTE: Did the Phoenix #Suns make the right choice in firing Frank Vogel? (Reaction: Was coach 'scapegoated'?: https://t.co/jgAGj76PTk) #ItTakesEverything — Jeremy Cluff (@Jeremy_Cluff) May 9, 2024

Many on social media thought Frank Vogel deserved to be fired …

Surprised it took that long — NBA World (@NBAW0RLD24) May 9, 2024

Took them long enough — Dev. (@DE33VVVV) May 9, 2024

After one year. Damn. — Across The Cavs (@AcrossCavs) May 9, 2024

End of an error — Capper Nation (@CapperNationTV) May 9, 2024

Not shocking lol — Basketball at All Levels (@BasketballAAL) May 9, 2024

Well-deserved he was never good — 𝟐𝟑 👑 (@BronWorld) May 9, 2024

Suns winning the 2025 NBA Finals... — Ben (@HowUBenFeller) May 9, 2024

Sounds like they already hired Mike Budenholzer — Jon Metler (@JonMetler) May 9, 2024

it was deserved honestly, but he was a scapegoat — Ivy Top 1% 🔮 (@ivyClark_) May 9, 2024

That’ll fix not having a point guard — SleeperHoops (@Sleeper_Hoops) May 9, 2024

Shouldve never fired monty — Der German Tiger🐅 (@DerGermanTiger) May 9, 2024

Frank Vogel hasnt been a good coach.



He couldnt figure out how to bring either the Lakers or Suns together. — Ty | Other Kinds of Money (@OtherKindsMoney) May 9, 2024

Was never a good coach to begin with, why he got a job. I’ll never know — Anthony (@AnthonyCaruso03) May 9, 2024

Not everyone agreed with Frank Vogel's firing, however …

Scapegoat — 𝐄𝐯𝐚𝐝𝐞 (@NVSEvade) May 9, 2024

Death. Taxes. Firing coaches after just hiring them 11 months ago. — Philly Nation (@Philly__Nation) May 9, 2024

Seriously? Again? How many coaches do we need to go through before things settle down? — Gatsby (@ZachGatsby) May 9, 2024

Scapegoat once again not surprised when u don’t have a PG lakers should rehire him — eli nelson (@eliassss_n) May 9, 2024

Midrange-centric roster can't save you; another scapegoat firing. Come to Boston Frank, win rings as an assistant. — Sideline Films (@SidelineFilmz) May 9, 2024

It ain’t the coach it’s the team. Beal is done and they have no bench. — Nick (@driscoll13_n) May 9, 2024

Another scapegoat — ɪᴍ.ʀɪʟᴇʏ シ ✞ ☘️ (@CookedByRiley0) May 9, 2024

He did great with the roster he had yet is being scapegoated again — 𝟚 (@PullUpShai) May 9, 2024

Scape goat he was a good coach — charc (@XOcharc) May 9, 2024

Not his fault brad Beal sucked — Sr. (@MookSrBurner) May 9, 2024

Another coach KD got fired #arewesurprised? — ᴅ ʀ ᴇ ᴡ (@FeelLikeDrew) May 9, 2024

they started 3 shooting guards that all shoot middies idk what people expected from vogel — brad auerbach (@CelticsPost) May 9, 2024

Damn I saw it coming & given the roster, Vogel isn’t the guy but I know he’ll land a job elsewhere — Kory Waldron (@Just_KWal) May 9, 2024

