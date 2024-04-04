Frank on Villa, Toney and recent form

Brentford manager Thomas Frank has been speaking to the media before Saturday's Premier League game at Aston Villa.

Here are the key lines from the Bees boss:

There are no fresh injury concerns but good news as forward Kevin Schade could feature for the first time since September: "Schade could be available and that's something I need to think about for Saturday. It will be very good to have him back. That pace he’s got is incredible."

On his side's recent form, with the Bees currently six points above the relegation zone: "We've never talked about being safe or not, or being in a relegation battle. The only thing I'm focusing on is the next game. I'm happy with points in two games in a row, an unbeaten run. It hasn't been since October that we have put points together for two games in a row. We should have won against Manchester United, yesterday [against Brighton] was a draw. I'm also happy with consistency in the way we defend as well."

On Saturday's opponents: “Villa are a very good team and Villa Park is a very difficult place to be and play. They have been almost unplayable there. Crazy, crazy good. So, we know it’s a big challenge, but if we hit a top level, we know we can get something out of it and that’s what we’re aiming for."

On coping with noise at Villa Park: "I hope we will thrive on the atmosphere. It’s one of the best away grounds to go to. Hopefully we can keep the crowd quiet. It will be difficult, but that’s what every team wants to achieve when they go to an away ground."