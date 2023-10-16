Frank Vatrano with a Goal vs. Carolina Hurricanes
Frank Vatrano (Anaheim Ducks) with a Goal vs. Carolina Hurricanes, 10/15/2023
Frank Vatrano (Anaheim Ducks) with a Goal vs. Carolina Hurricanes, 10/15/2023
The Ducks dropped just two spots to No. 9 after the loss.
“I didn’t really realize how bad things were in Israel.”
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Sunday Night Football.
Which team from Texas will head to the World Series? The Rangers and Astros kick off the ALCS on Sunday.
It was a fitting ending to another bad day for the Patriots.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Eagles vs. Jets game.
The Bills are looking to get back on track after a surprising loss in Week 5.
Sunday in Week 6 brought with it another series of injuries and unexpected performances. Check out a few players who could help boost lineups in Week 7.
Brian Hoyer took over for Garoppolo in the second half against his former team.
The Browns are playing historically good defense through five games, with the previously unstoppable 49ers the latest to struggle against them. And when Deshaun Watson returns, they can't keep winning in spite of the offense.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the 49ers vs. Browns game.
Can D'Andre Swift and Jalen Hurts run against the Jets?
Here's everything you need to know injury-wise for Week 6.
Follow all the NFL Week 6 action live right here with Yahoo Sports.
After his record-setting 10th consecutive victory, two-time defending F1 world drivers champion Max Verstappen holds a 145-point lead over Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez with eight of 23 rounds remaining.
Here's how to watch the Oregon vs. Washington game this week, plus the rest of the Week 7 college football schedule.
F1 embarks on a 23-race schedule in 2023, beginning Sunday, March 5, in Sakhir, Bahrain and concluding Nov. 26 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
The NFL is headed across the pond. Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Ravens vs. Titans in London.
The Titans' defense stopped the Ravens from scoring touchdowns five times, but they couldn't stop Justin Tucker's golden foot.
Oregon missed a game-tying field goal as time expired.