Frank Thomas on why White Sox traded Sammy Sosa to Cubs

Frank Thomas on why White Sox traded Sammy Sosa originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Three decades later, White Sox fans may still be wondering: "What's the real reason Sammy Sosa was traded to the Chicago Cubs?"

Well fans may not have to wonder anymore.

On March 30, 1992, the White Sox traded Sosa, Ken Patterson and some cash to the Cubs in exchange for George Bell, leaving fans thinking if trading the young prospect was the right choice.

Well, on the Sox Pregame Live Show on Thursday, Chicago legend Frank Thomas gave some insight on why Sosa was not apart of the team in the 90's.

"He could of had a great, great ride on the south side. Him and Walt Hriniak didn't get along. That's why they had to trade him. He wouldn't work with Walt anymore," Thomas said.

"He did not want to change his swing and he did not like the finish. So he wanted to be a two-handed guy and he didn't fit in."

Coaching differences prevented Sosa from being on the same team as Thomas, who was one of the best power hitters of his generation. What could've been a playoff-bound team, didn't pan out that way.

Sosa went on to prove why the cross-town trade was a very bad idea. He fared out as one of the better players in the history of the Cubs, hitting 545 home runs as a member of their organization.

Click here to follow the White Sox Talk Podcast.

Download

Download MyTeams Today!