Frank Thomas on White Sox' elimination: 'It was a disaster'

The White Sox were eliminated by the A's in a winner-take-all Game 3, and bullpen management seems to be the reason everyone is point to early.

Manager Ricky Renteria pulled Dane Dunning after 15 pitches, going to his bullpen and the squad was stretched thin after some injuries to Garrett Crochet and Jimmy Cordero.

“First two innings, we gave it away," Frank Thomas said on White Sox Postgame Live. "I’m upset about it because we understand all hands on deck but you cannot warm up your bullpen after the first batter. That instills no confidence throughout your lineup, throughout your pitching staff. This is a team that has scored so many runs, you can’t say we’re not going to score today. That’s what it sounds like, ‘we’re not going to score today.’

"It was just ugly. It was a disaster. Winning 3-0, this team misused the bullpen early caused us not to hold the lead later on in the ballgame. Just an ugly game. It was a disaster show. This team deserved better because of the way they played this year. There’s no other nice way to put it."

Thomas also said Dunning deserved better and to get at least three innings. Thomas also questioned whether the quick movement allowed the pitching staff the proper time to get ready.

"You're showing the team your panicking," Ozzie Guillén added.

Guillén and Thomas both questioned which arms were called in from the bullpen and when they were called in.

But for Thomas it all came down to looking ahead. The White Sox jumped out to a 3-0 lead and no consideration was made to who would be available to hold it by getting through multiple pitchers before the fourth inning.