Frank Sanchez literally threw Julian Fernandez out of the ring in wild KO victory

Frank Sanchez literally knocked Julian Fernandez out through the ropes at the Alamodome. (Michael Owens/Getty Images)

Frank Sanchez didn’t just get the knockout win over Julian Fernandez at the Alamodome on Saturday night.

He knocked him out of the ring … literally.

Sanchez, while securing the seventh-round knockout, actually punched Fernandez through the ropes — sending him flying out over the side of the ring.

FRANK SANCHEZ PUT HIM THROUGH THE ROPES 😱 pic.twitter.com/HeOBXVsjND — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) December 20, 2020

The slow-mo version, obviously, is even better.

The wild part is, though, is that Fernandez seemed to ask for exactly what he got earlier in the fight — which is, as the DAZN social media team correctly put it, a bold strategy.

"That's a bold strategy Cotton, let's see if it works out for him." pic.twitter.com/YSSZkrp9gC — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) December 20, 2020

The win mark’s Sanchez’s third of the year, and maintains his perfect 17-0 record. He beat Joey Dawejko by unanimous decision at the Barclays Center in March, and then knocked out Brian Howard in Los Angeles last month. He had reportedly considered pulling out of the fight due to a lingering ankle injury — which swelled up during his trip to Texas — but opted to follow through.

Fernandez has now lost two straight, following last September’s TKO loss to Arslanbek Makhmudov in Montreal.

Given that he more or less asked for it, it’s hard to imagine that Fernandez has much to complain about on Saturday night.

More from Yahoo Sports: