Frank Reich ‘willing to put it on the line’ for QB Carson Wentz

It is no secret that Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich was the one pushing hard to acquire quarterback Carson Wentz from the Philadelphia Eagles this offseason, and he’s made it clear where he stands on putting his reputation on this move.

In speaking to reporters Monday, Reich reiterated the belief he has in Wentz to get back to form and how much he’s willing to stake in order to make that happen.

“You know how I feel about it, I think it is a collaborative effort – that we work with Carson (Wentz). But yeah, you stick your neck out for players as a head coach or a GM or a scout or a coach – we all do it,” Reich said Monday. “That’s what you love about it, you have to – I love sticking my neck out for people I believe in. So yeah, I’m willing to put it on the line for players that you believe in and I believe in this team, I believe in Carson.”

Wentz is coming off of his worst season since entering the NFL and one of the worst seasons in recent history. But the Colts feel if anyone can get Wentz back into form as an above-average quarterback, it’s Reich.

Given their history and his ability to work with quarterbacks, there is some hope that Reich can get Wentz back to form. Maybe not as an MVP candidate right away but certainly as a winning quarterback.

Reich also realizes that any future success must come from the work they do in the offseason and in training camp.

“So yeah, I feel good about it. I do know that his play will reflect the work that he does, it will reflect the work our team does, it will reflect the work that our staff does all in preparation,” Reich said. “But I don’t mind being the point person on that.”

It will be an interesting offseason with Wentz at the helm, but Reich’s conviction about his new quarterback’s potential shouldn’t be understated.

