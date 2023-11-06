Frank Reich: It will be tough for Brian Burns, C.J. Henderson to play Thursday

The Panthers lost a couple of key defensive players during Sunday's 27-13 loss to the Colts and there's a good chance that they'll be without both of them against the Bears on Thursday night.

Edge rusher Brian Burns and cornerback C.J. Henderson both suffered concussions against Indianapolis. After the game, head coach Frank Reich acknowledged that the steps both players need to take to progress through the league's concussion protocol will make it difficult for either one of them to play this week.

Burns had four tackles and a tackle for loss before he was injured in the fourth quarter. Henderson departed during the second quarter and had one tackle in the game.

The Panthers have placed eight defensive players on injured reserve already this season. It looks like they'll be even thinner on that side of the ball in Chicago.