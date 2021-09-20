Jacob Eason may have to start against the Titans in Week Three.

Colts head coach Frank Reich confirmed in his Monday afternoon press conference that starting quarterback Carson Wentz has sprains in both of his ankles from Sunday’s loss to the Rams. But, Reich added it’s too early to tell if Wentz won’t be available for next Sunday’s game against the Titans.

Reich said that Wentz sprained his right ankle when defensive tackle Aaron Donald twisted him down in the fourth quarter. But the quarterback played through a sprain in his left ankle that occurred earlier in the game.

“I know Carson has a tremendous threshold for pain,” Reich said, via Zak Keefer of TheAthletic.com. “My history with Carson: He’s an incredibly fast healer and if there’s any chance he can play with these, he’ll play.”

But if Wentz can’t start, Eason is the next man up.

“If Jacob has to play, he’ll be ready,” Reich said.

Eason had to finish Sunday’s game after Wentz exited. He was put in a bad spot for any quarterback, with his team needing a two-minute drive to at least tie the game with little time remaining in the fourth quarter. Eason threw an interception to cornerback Jalen Ramsey on his second passing attempt. He finished 2-of-5 for 25 yards.

Wentz was 20-of-31 passing for 247 yards with a touchdown and an interception on Sunday.

Frank Reich: It’s too early to tell if Carson Wentz will play in Week Three originally appeared on Pro Football Talk