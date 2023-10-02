Frank Reich tells Panthers fans to ‘keep the faith’ after 0-4 start

What do you tell a fan base after an 0-4 start?

Oh, and this isn’t any run-of-the-mill 0-4 start. It’s an 0-4 start that’s carried questionable decisions from a new all-star coaching staff, struggles from a rookie quarterback who was selected No. 1 overall and no out clause seeing as though there’s no first-round pick for next season.

Well, head coach Frank Reich tried to send a message this afternoon—following Sunday’s 21-13 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

“We understand. We understand the discouragement,” he said of the disgruntled fans. “But the message is—keep the faith. We are turning over every stone, making every effort to get results now. We know that’s what the fans want. That’s what we want. That’s what Mr. Tepper wants. So, I believe there’s been encouraging things. I believe we are a young team that’s developing and growing. Even though we’re here to win now, we are growing and developing. And that doesn’t have to wait a year. We can grow in season.

“We have a new staff, a lot of turnover in the roster—so maybe more of an opportunity for us to meld and mesh together as the season goes on. So, lookin’ forward to that. We know it’s our responsibility to give the fans something to cheer about, so we look forward to doin’ that.”

Week 4’s defeat, which was filled with head-scratching decisions, brought another rather depressing performance on offense. Reich, who was supposed to invigorate the franchise as a promising play-caller, orchestrated his unit to just 232 yards on the day despite a whopping 17-minute advantage in the time-of-possession battle.

Nearly half of quarterback Bryce Young’s passes—14, to be exact—were behind or at the line of scrimmage. They were also stubborn in running the ball despite Minnesota’s stacked looks, which resulted in 83 yards on 31 carries.

Perhaps Reich’s 2018 surge to the playoffs in Indianapolis after a 1-5 start could give Panthers fans at least a glimmer of hope. But for now, there’s very little faith for the keeping.

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire