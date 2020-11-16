Frank Reich still sees explosive, bendy player in Kemoko Turay

The Indianapolis Colts are expected to see the return of a key piece on defense in defensive end Kemoko Turay, whose skill set is somewhat unique in the front seven.

As Turay makes his return off of the PUP list, his speed off the edge and flexibility when running the arc are two aspects that the defensive end room is lacking. They’ve been getting by with the likes of Justin Houston, Tyquan Lewis and Denico Autry. But the skill set that Turay brings will add another element to the pass rush.

Those wondering if his dislocated ankle will hamper Turay’s ability to bend the corner need not worry. Head coach Frank Reich told reporters Monday that they see the same player in practice that Turay was pre-injury.

“What we’ve seen out at practice is the same guy, the same guy with the speed and bend coming off the edge, a disruptive player with a lot of explosiveness – natural knack to get off on the ball, get off on the snap count,” Reich said.

The Colts have been getting a solid amount of pressure on opposing quarterbacks this season even without having to blitz. There are several reasons for that, but the addition of Turay to this front seven will have a major impact.

Even so, Reich anticipates somewhat of a snap count for the Rutgers product if he suits up on Sunday against the Green Bay Packers.

“I think so, I mean if he’s up for the game,” Reich said of a potential pitch count. “It would be natural to when and if he is up, just like there is in practice – he’s on a bit of a pitch count in practice. It would be the same thing in a game.”

It has been a long time coming for the return of the former second-round pick, and the Colts still see a bendy player when Turay has been practicing. That is excellent news for a front seven that’s about to get even better.