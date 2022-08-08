Frank Reich: Stephon Gilmore is definitely challenging us all to get better

While the Colts’ most notable offseason addition was quarterback Matt Ryan, the team also made some significant moves to improve its defense.

One such signing was cornerback Stephon Gilmore.

The 2019 defensive player of the year, Gilmore signed a two-year deal with the Colts in mid-April. Gilmore has played just 19 games over the last two seasons, dealing with a quad injury in New England. The Patriots traded him to the Panthers last October and he recorded a pair of interceptions in eight games with three starts.

But Gilmore has been turning heads in this year’s training camp. According to multiple dispatches from Sunday’s Colts practice, Gilmore got a pick-six off of Ryan in 7-on-7 drills.

“I can just tell you from a quarterback’s perspective, he’s the kind of cornerback you fear because [of the] way he sees the game,” head coach Frank Reich said in his Sunday press conference. “He knows what’s coming before it’s coming. He’s so quick to recognize routes, concepts, and then he has the ability to make plays on the ball and turn it over. That’s what we’ve seen from start to finish.

“Love him. Love the player, love the person, love how he’s fitting in with this team. I really feel like he’s helping our defense and helping our secondary to kind of elevate it to a new level for us.”

Reich added that Gilmore’s presence has also benefitted the team’s receiving corps.

“[T]hat is just a universal principle, right? The more you are challenged, the harder it is and the more you have to figure out how to win,” Reich said. “This game ultimately — like we always say — comes down to one-on-one matchups and how am I going to win my one-on-one matchup? So, when you go up against a guy like Gilmore, you’re just challenged.

“Half the time he knows what you are doing and you still have got to find a way to win. So, I think the receivers have been doing a decent job at that and we won our shares versus ‘Gilly’, but he’s definitely challenging us all to get better.”

Frank Reich: Stephon Gilmore is definitely challenging us all to get better originally appeared on Pro Football Talk